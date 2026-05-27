The first day Karen Rodriguez stood across from Nicolas Cage on the set of 'Spider-Noir,' the fear was real. "You're with Nicolas Cage, and he's there looking at you," Rodriguez told this reporter, laughing as she remembered the moment. "Yes, I was a little scared."

Then Janet Ruiz took over.

For Rodriguez, that was the gift of playing one of the most unexpected characters in Marvel's new noir universe: Janet is not intimidated by powerful men, not silenced by danger and not interested in asking permission before speaking her mind. In a world of guns, corruption, money and broken ideals, she cuts through the smoke with the confidence of a woman who knows exactly what she is worth.

"The good thing is that I'm playing Janet Ruiz, who is not afraid," Rodriguez said. "She says everything, even what she shouldn't."

'Spider-Noir,' premiering in the U.S. on MGM+ and globally on Prime Video, stars Cage as Ben Reilly, an aging private investigator in 1930s New York who must confront his past as the masked figure known as The Spider. The series, based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir character, is being released in both black-and-white and color versions, a choice Cage has described as unusual for television and central to the show's old-Hollywood ambition.

Rodriguez plays Janet Ruiz, Ben's sharp, fearless secretary and partner inside a detective world built from shadows, betrayal and hard-boiled masculinity. But in Rodriguez's hands, Janet became something more specific: a Mexican woman shaped by humor, nerve and family memory.

"The creators of the show invited the whole cast to be as authentic as possible," Rodriguez said. "When I saw Janet and when I read Janet, she reminded me of my mom, of me, of my sister."

That personal doorway changed the character. Janet, Rodriguez said, became "a very Mexican woman with a Mexican sense of humor."

It also gave her a different relationship to the superhero genre. Janet does not need a cape or a mask to dominate a room. Her power comes from wit, instinct and the refusal to fold in a universe where men with money and guns believe they own the story.

"She exists in a world where there are many men who are very corrupt, who use guns and violence and their corruption and money," Rodriguez said. "She doesn't doubt herself and she fights for what is right and for her values."

The lesson hit Rodriguez personally.

"I always doubt myself or get scared," she said. "Even when she is afraid, she knows what she is capable of, and she does it anyway."

For Latino viewers, Janet Ruiz could become one of Spider-Noir's most intriguing surprises because she arrives without the heavy explanations that often surround Latino characters onscreen. Rodriguez was not handed a stereotype. She was handed space.

She filled it with women she knew.

Asked whether audiences are finally ready for Latino characters who are messy, weird, intellectual, funny and contradictory, Rodriguez did not hesitate.

"I hope so," she said. "That's what acting is. What we are trying to put out there is life, and life is messy."

She added, "We're often one thing and another, and we often contradict ourselves. I really hope we're ready to see Latinas that are messy and complicated and loving and sometimes antiheroes too."

Janet's style also carries an old Hollywood ghost. Rodriguez said the character has a taste for Dolores del Río, the Mexican actress who became one of the first major Latina stars in Hollywood and later one of the great figures of Mexican cinema.

"She loves Dolores del Río," Rodriguez said, adding that she sometimes asked the hair team to make Janet's look feel closer to the screen legend. As for Janet's music, Rodriguez guessed jazz.

That blend, Mexican humor, noir rhythm and Hollywood glamour, sits inside a series designed to look unlike the usual superhero machine. Rodriguez said she knew the show would be set in the 1930s and would mix noir with comic-book storytelling, but nothing prepared her for stepping onto the set.

"When you arrive on set, when you see the costumes and the production design, it completely transports you," she said. "The detail and all the effort from every department was very impressive."

The production had an unusual challenge. Rodriguez said they were filming with both color and black-and-white versions in mind.

"We were recording in color and black and white at the same time, so everything had to work in those two colors," she said.

The choice gives viewers two ways into the story. Rodriguez said she first watched it in black and white because "we're in the noir genre and those movies were like that," but she later returned to the color version out of curiosity.

"You learn different things when you see it in color," she said. "I would say black and white, but from the effort of doing it in color, you do gain something from it."

And Cage, the intimidating first-day presence, soon became something else.

"Nicolas is very generous with his process, very warm and very funny," Rodriguez said. "We got along very well."

The show itself takes a darker turn than most Spider-Man stories. Rodriguez said Spider-Noir explores what happens when the famous idea "with great power comes great responsibility" reaches a man later in life, after loss, regret and exhaustion have already reshaped him.

"We're meeting Ben Reilly at an age where he has already lived a lot and lost a lot," she said. "He is asking himself, this purpose that this superpower gave me, do I want to continue on this path?"

That, she said, is what makes the series feel different from the Spider-Man origin stories audiences know.

"We usually meet Peter Parker as a teenager, when he has his whole life ahead of him," Rodriguez said. "This is when life has already hit you. What are you going to do? Are you going to keep going on that path?"

As for Janet Ruiz, Rodriguez knows exactly where she would land if the character escaped 1930s Manhattan and woke up in present-day New York.

"I think she would definitely be running an empire of some sort," Rodriguez said. "She would still be in the business of people."

Maybe not a true-crime TikTok empire, though she could probably build one before lunch. Rodriguez imagines Janet as the boss of a detective operation, with franchises, money and finally, some peace.

"She would definitely be a boss lady," Rodriguez said. "Probably have franchises of detective offices and run them all and be rich and then go to a beach and rest, because the girl needs some rest. She deserves it."

Originally published on Latin Times