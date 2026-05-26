Walt Disney World Resort is heading into summer with a mix of nostalgia, new technology, and a major promise to Latino families: the magic is not only being refreshed, it is being reimagined in Spanish, too.

Starting today and during the duration of Cool KIDS' SUMMER, running May 26 through Sept. 8, the happiest place on Earth is offering incredible adventures for children of all ages and their parents, of course, with new attractions, reimagined and modernized old ones, and special packages.

"Here at Walt Disney World Resort, we have two classic attractions that have been reimagined," said Sarah Domenech, Disney Experiences US Hispanic & Latin America Public Relations Manager, to this reporter, who experienced the summer magic during a press trip last week.

She was referring to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom and Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin in Tomorrowland. The rides have retained all that made them classics for Disney park lovers but have been modernized with new technology and adventures. Specifically, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin reopened on April 8 with upgraded ride vehicles, handheld blasters, reactive targets, new scoring displays, and a new support robot named Buddy.

Domenech said the changes were designed to make the experience more comfortable and more competitive for families. "Walt Disney Imagineering worked to redesign the blasters so everything would be a more comfortable and efficient process for all our guests, so they can get more points on that attraction," she said.

At Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, one of the park's classic Frontierland attractions, also returned with new touches. Domenech described it as a ride that has been part of the park's identity since the early years of Walt Disney World. "As you go through the attraction, you are seeing new little things that we have added," she said. Disney said the ride would reopen in early May after an "all-over refurbishment" with "new magic."

There is also a chance to cool down and have fun between the lines and the rides. Inspired by Disney Jr.'s global hit series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, the entire family is invited to a party at the Clubhouse with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Daisy and Pluto, filled with original songs, dance and interactive fun.

At EPCOT, Disney is also leaning into the United States' 250th anniversary with Soarin' Across America, a new version of the flight-simulator attraction that began May 26 at Walt Disney World. Disney says the experience takes guests over U.S. coastlines, cityscapes and natural landmarks.

Domenech said the attraction was completely transformed for the celebration. "We changed it completely to show the beauty of the United States," she said.

The summer updates also include a refreshed Frozen Ever After at EPCOT. Domenech said Disney recently updated the animatronics in the attraction, including Elsa. "We now have Elsa with new technology in her face so everyone can enjoy her a little better," she said.

Tropical Americas with a Latino accent

But the most emotional news for Latino visitors may be what is coming next at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Disney is developing Tropical Americas, a new land called Pueblo Esperanza that is scheduled to open in 2027. The area will include the first Disney attraction based on Encanto and a new Indiana Jones attraction set inside a Maya temple.

Domenech said Pueblo Esperanza will be especially meaningful for Latino families. "That area is very special for us Latinos," she said. "We are going to be able to enter Casita Madrigal and enjoy all the miracles that Antonio has."

Pueblo Esperanza is a culturally rich land inspired by Central America, South America and parts of Mexico, with nature, ancient cultures and rainforest storytelling shaping the guest experience.

But that doesn't mean that Animal Kingdom is not part of the Cool KIDS SUMMER and Disney World Orlando. Guests can actually dance with Bluey and Bingo at Conservation Station, and play games directly from "Bluey" episodes, grab a photo with Bluey and Bingo themselves, and even discover animals native to Bluey's home country, Australia, at "Jumping Junction."

Disney Friends Make a Splash at Water Parks

This summer, guests can meet Goofy in his laid-back style at Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park or catch Stich spreading playful chaos at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

And for those guests preferring to splash the night away, Disney H2O Glow After Hours returns to Typhoon Lagoon on select nights from June 2 through September 5. The separately ticketed event will bring waves of excitement, with guests being able to enjoy the water park after dark, boogie on the beach and see some rare Disney characters like Powerline Max, Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers and more.

For Walt Disney World, the summer message is clear: families will find new reasons to return now, while one of the resort's most ambitious Latino-inspired expansions waits just over the horizon.

Originally published on Latin Times