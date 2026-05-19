Fans of The Princess Diaries are getting the ultimate royal experience as Disney officially opens the doors to the real-life Genovian Royal Consulate nearly 25 years after the beloved film first hit screens.

To celebrate the movie's milestone anniversary, Disney fan club D23 is launching a special one-day immersive event inside the historic Doheny Mansion in Los Angeles, the very location used as the Genovian Royal Consulate in the 2001 classic starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

The exclusive event will take place on June 13 and promises fans the chance to step directly into Mia Thermopolis' royal world, complete with iconic filming locations, original costumes, and nostalgic recreations inspired by the movie.

According to D23, visitors will move through the same lavish rooms where Mia first met Queen Clarisse Renaldi, learned royal etiquette, and slowly transformed from awkward San Francisco teenager into heir to the throne of Genovia.

The mansion itself became one of the most memorable visual elements of the film, helping define the elegant royal fantasy aesthetic that made The Princess Diaries a lasting favorite among early-2000s audiences.

Original Costumes and Royal Fashion Displays Unveiled

Fashion remains one of the defining legacies of The Princess Diaries, and the anniversary experience is leaning heavily into that nostalgia.

The Walt Disney Archives will display original costumes, props, and accessories from both Princess Diaries films, allowing visitors to see some of the franchise's most recognizable royal fashion pieces up close.

Fans can expect to see elegant gowns, sparkling tiaras, and palace-inspired details that helped shape Mia's iconic princess transformation throughout the series.

The immersive walkthrough will also feature recreated spaces and elaborate décor inspired by the films, along with several historic furnishings that were used onscreen.

Guests will have access to multiple photo opportunities throughout the mansion as they explore the grand estate that doubled as Genovia's glamorous diplomatic headquarters in the movie.

The event arrives amid renewed excitement for the franchise, following recent updates confirming that The Princess Diaries 3 is in development.

Kathleen Marshall, the late director Garry Marshall's daughter, recently told PEOPLE that the project is still 'moving along', fueling renewed interest in the iconic Disney series and its enduring fashion legacy.

Anne Hathaway previously expressed enthusiasm about revisiting the role that launched her career, though no official casting or production details have yet been announced for the third installment.

Ticket Prices, Entry Times, and Age Restrictions Confirmed

Tickets for the Genovian Royal Consulate experience officially went on sale May 15 through D23.

Gold Members can purchase tickets for $65 plus processing fees, while General Members will pay $75 plus fees for admission to the immersive event.

The experience will run in scheduled one-hour entry windows, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing throughout the day and into the evening.

Each guest will also receive a themed junk-journaling kit inspired by Mia's famous diary from the films.

The collectible package includes a soft-cover journal modeled after the princess-in-training's notebook, along with themed stickers and decorative accessories inspired by the movie.

However, there are several important rules for attendees.

Due to the historic nature of the Doheny Mansion property, all guests must be at least 12 years old to attend the experience.

Flash photography is also prohibited inside the mansion in order to help preserve the estate and its historic interiors.

For longtime fans who grew up dreaming of Genovia's glamorous royal life, the anniversary event offers a rare opportunity to walk through the same halls where Mia Thermopolis discovered she was destined to become a princess and revisit one of Disney's most beloved fashion fantasies in the process.

Originally published on Fashiontimes UK