'Final Fantasy XV' Holiday Pack DLC: Regalia & Ultimate Blade Reverted Back; Item, Weapons, Level Are Some Of The Carryover To The New Game +

A new Holiday update has come for the game "Final Fantasy XV" and is now available and ready to download on PS4. The new update comes with a new opportunity for the players now that it has gone live in the new holiday pack DLC and comes with a jumbled bunch of holiday items, especially for the players.

The old "Final Fantasy XV" has still several features that have carry over to join the New Game Plus and this could really change how the players view the game. VG 24/7 did a list of the few features that has been carried out from the old onto the new game in Final Fantasy XV. The report that has obtained by the site comes from the players who dipped into the new mode and has posted what makes the conversion from the old save into the new save.

So, here are the transfers; the player's weapons, that also includes arminger weapons, all of the magic and magic flasks, all of the previous skills that are unlocked, all the ascension grid previously unlocked, the inventory from NG, all of the photos, fish caught, and recipes, the Ap and gils from NG, and the outfits.

According to the report of CinemaBlend, the Regalia and Ultimate Blade will also revert back to their vanilla forms, so the players will have to go through the process of upgrading them again. With the new update, a little interesting fact is none of the enemies scales with the player wherein the report further claimed that the update is not just like the other New Game Plus modes like in Dark Souls or in Borderlands.

The monster levels will still remain exactly the same, so the players will still end up doing the battle against enemies that is the same as they were during the player's first play. Though this might bring major disappointments to a lot of players of "Final Fantasy XV" as the fans are looking for more hard boss fights and tougher monster but the update mainly refresh what the main game is and carryover the items, weapons, levels, and money.

The version 1.03 New Game Plus is now available as part of a 3.5 GB patch of the game.