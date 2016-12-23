Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, December 23, 2016 | Updated at 5:10 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Shameless' Season 8 Officially Confirmed, Emmy Rossum Reportedly Wanted To Have More Exposure & Asking More Pay than William Macy

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 12:29 AM EST
Shameless

Shameless (Photo : Youtube / Shameless)

After the recent wrapped up of the season 7 of the Showtime's hit series, "Shameless," Emmy Rossum has already confirmed that the series will be returning for the eighth season. The season seven finale episode was indeed boosted their ratings as a lot of their watchers didn't anticipate the offer of the finale episode.

The Showtime's "Homeland" may have an impact on the show, as the series has "skipping-calender 2016," and it may have promoted the "Shameless" well and has become the most-watched show on the network in L+SD. One of the stars of the show, Emmy Rossum who played the character of Fiona Gallagher has confirmed the that the series will run for another season, Yahoo has reported. 

Emmy Rossum has jumped herself on the gun as she confirmed that they will be back for the eighth season as he had a deal for the fans. Showtime made it official, reprising the show, bringing its upcoming season on the heels of the seventh season's finale and the report of the shows average viewers per week has an average of 5.8 million.

As per the report of Digital Trends, Emmy Rossum was asking more pay than Macy while the further suggest that the network was offering a parity with the actor. Rossum claimed that she must have a more screen time that Macy on the series, Rossum wanted an exposure as she only received People's Choice Award, while Macy was nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2016.

Moreover, Emmy Rossum tweeted on her official twitter account, "Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the greatest privileges of my life," the quote further continued, "I'm so happy to continue with my "SHAMELESS" family! Will be back to work on May!" end of quote.

The season 8 of "Shameless" is expected to air in 2017.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Techland's World Fantasy RPG & Other Polish Game Developers Get Funded Over $7 Million, Courtesy of GameINN's Project

'Dark Tower' Movie Reportedly One Of the Successful Film In 2017; Sony Pictures Just Recently Dropped A New Poster Features Roland & Jake's Course

'Destiny' The Dawning Latest News & Updates: Here's The Steps and Tricks On How To Acquire The New Poison Apple Sparrow

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Director Gareth Edwards Reportedly Almost Made Another Ending of the Film

'Alien: Covenant' Latest News & Updates: Trailer Released Date, James Franco Officially Joins the Cast & Confirmed His Character

TagsShameless, Shameless Tv Show, Shameless season 7, Shameless season 8 confirmed, Emmy Rossum

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Scientists protesters Canadian Scientists

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

bella thorne dating news Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell

Roman Reigns reacts during the WWE Smackdown on September 1, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns in WWE Royal Rumble 2017, Details Here

The new WWE season is around the corner and heavyweights of the game are set to collide again.
LeBron James and Jay Z speak onstage during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016

LeBron James Targets Shaquille O’Neal For Seventh Place In NBA All-time Scoring List After Overtaking Moses Malone For Eighth Place
Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery
Paul Zipser #16 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a shot past Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on December 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

'Chicago Bulls' News: Team Beats 113-82 Rout of 'Detroit Pistons'

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics