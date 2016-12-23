'Shameless' Season 8 Officially Confirmed, Emmy Rossum Reportedly Wanted To Have More Exposure & Asking More Pay than William Macy

After the recent wrapped up of the season 7 of the Showtime's hit series, "Shameless," Emmy Rossum has already confirmed that the series will be returning for the eighth season. The season seven finale episode was indeed boosted their ratings as a lot of their watchers didn't anticipate the offer of the finale episode.

The Showtime's "Homeland" may have an impact on the show, as the series has "skipping-calender 2016," and it may have promoted the "Shameless" well and has become the most-watched show on the network in L+SD. One of the stars of the show, Emmy Rossum who played the character of Fiona Gallagher has confirmed the that the series will run for another season, Yahoo has reported.

Emmy Rossum has jumped herself on the gun as she confirmed that they will be back for the eighth season as he had a deal for the fans. Showtime made it official, reprising the show, bringing its upcoming season on the heels of the seventh season's finale and the report of the shows average viewers per week has an average of 5.8 million.

As per the report of Digital Trends, Emmy Rossum was asking more pay than Macy while the further suggest that the network was offering a parity with the actor. Rossum claimed that she must have a more screen time that Macy on the series, Rossum wanted an exposure as she only received People's Choice Award, while Macy was nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2016.

Moreover, Emmy Rossum tweeted on her official twitter account, "Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the greatest privileges of my life," the quote further continued, "I'm so happy to continue with my "SHAMELESS" family! Will be back to work on May!" end of quote.

The season 8 of "Shameless" is expected to air in 2017.