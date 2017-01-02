Samsung’s Focus is an all-in-one productivity app

Google Play is loaded with numerous utility apps that claim to make your professional environment less hectic by taking care of smaller things. These apps are built with the intention of delivering a unified experience for the users.

In other words, apps like BlackBerry Hub and Samsung's latest Focus app is designed in a manner that allows users to access several important details of a professional work environment such as emails, calendars, and contacts from one singular place. Gadget360 first reported the launch of this app on 30 December.

Users with Samsung devices can now download Focus and experience an all-in-one productivity app. As mentioned on the company's official website, this app seeks to be the one-stop-shop for emails, calendars, contacts. There are individual tabs that help users create, organize and complete tasks more effectively. For instance, users can create a calendar entry based on email content, or locate related items with the tap of a button.

The app also offers communication tools that are carefully woven together through the use of a unified search feature. This allows users to find exactly what they want. Users can also enjoy a summary of major notifications via the easy-to-read, card-type UX that can be customized based on the user's preferences.

Moreover, Samsung Focus is designed to be equipped with a streamlined interface that features notification bar, a floating action button and the ability to switch back and forth between devices anytime, anywhere.

The Focus app also displays a notification for emails or any other scheduled event that allows users to stay up-to-date regarding their daily work-related chores. Users need not worry about missing out on any important information anymore.

Reported by Digital Trends, Samsung's Focus app aims to be the one that keeps professionals tied to the company's Galaxy devices.

Interested users can download Samsung Focus from the Google Play Store on their devices. However, one must make sure that they have the Marshmallow or Nougat updated on their devices.