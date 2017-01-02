Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

The year 2016 has been quite an eventful phase for Samsung, in a bad way. One of the company's premium handsets reportedly started facing numerous battery issues which ultimately forced the company to recall the device and even permanently ban the smartphone. There were numerous speculations regarding what caused the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco - while some of them blamed the battery, others blamed the lack of effort from the company's side to ensure safety.

Now a new report by Reuters claims that the company is planning on announcing the results of the investigation that the company conducted into this issue. "Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will announce this month the results of an investigation into what caused some of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to catch fire, the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported on Monday citing unnamed sources," read the Reuters report.

The South Korean technology giant had been examining the aspects of the smartphone ever since the reported battery issues back in October 2016. Numerous reports cited a combination of factors that held the potential reason as to why the costliest product in the history of Samsung smartphones ended up failing so miserably.

According to a report published by Indian Express, the company reportedly experienced a hit of $5.1 billion on its operating profit over three-quarters following its decision to permanently eliminate the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 line-up from the company's offerings.

The same report even suggests that CEO of Samsung, Kwon Oh-Hyun said that the company will make no compromises on the quality of its products. "He was asking employees to improve manufacturing processes and safety inspections in a New Year's speech to Samsung employees disclosed by the firm," the report read.

While there is no official confirmation made by Samsung as of yet, it appears like the readers will have to wait a little longer to learn about the real problems that caused the device's failure.