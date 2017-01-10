'High School Musical 4' Update: Mini Reunion Between Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale To Keep Fans Request

Actors Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens attend the Guitar Hero Live Launch Party at YouTube Space LA on October 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez)

It's been a decade but still the fans are hoping for a "High School Musical" 4. The teen/romantic comedy musical movie came out in 2006, followed by a second and third sequel in the next consecutive years.

As per Billboard, to keep the request of fans, HSM co-stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens, who played Sharpay Evans and Gabriella Montez respectively, decided to have a mini music session reunion.

Ashley and Vanessa sang a Elle King's "Ex's & Oh's" for Tisdale's YouTube channel. Both the actress admitted that they always wanted to have a duet in HSM but it never happened.

Advertisement

Ashley mentioned that her husband, composer Chris French, arranged the session. He also played the guitar while the best friends sang the song beautifully. After the song ended, Vanessa admitted that she loved singing with Ashley.

There are numerous rumors and speculations floating around for a fourth installment of "High School Musical". Previously, MTV reported that Disney has announced a HSM 4, but with all new star cast.

Apparently the movie will not only have the usual East High Wildcats but also a rival West High Knights. It was speculated that there will be a love story situation between the two rivals.

It has been also rumored that Vanessa Hudgens will probably not return as the beloved Gabriella Montez and the lady lead will be performed by Taylor Swift.

Some sources reported that Vanessa and Zac Effron, who played Troy Bolton, will only have guest appearance in the fourth installment. According to Travelers Today, rumors are rife that the casting call for the new movie for a complete cast makeover.

It was also among the gossips that Jeffrey Hornaday will direct the new movie and Dan Berendsen will be in charge of the script. It is to be noted that Disney has neither officially confirmed nor denied any of the rumors.