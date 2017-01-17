'Avatar' Director Discusses the Evolution of Science Fiction in New Documentary Series

Science fiction, or Sci-Fi as it is called, is one of the most popular genres in media to date. James Cameron, one of the leading directors of the genre, will be going back to its roots and explore its growth and popularity in his new docuseries "James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction".

Scheduled for a 2018 airing on AMC, the six-episode series will be introducing a big question about the genre in each episode, looking into the beginnings of TV shows, movies, literary works and even video games. According to Deadline, the "Avatar" director will be joined by several of his contemporaries as they discuss and scrutinize the sources and inspiration of these. The director explains that as how art imitates life, science fiction imitates and sometimes informs science.

As The Hollywood Reporter shares, Cameron's inspiration to become a filmmaker came after watching "2001: A Space Odyssey" many times. His interest in special effects was borne out the questions he had about the film, and his works are some of the highly-regarded masterpieces.

Additionally, Joel Stillerman, AMC's president of original programming and development has stated that in their effort to pursue the event documentary that their viewers are into, they are excited to work with Cameron, who he calls as a consummate entertainer and a scholar, together with Left/Right, who will be producing the show.

James Cameron found his first successful hit with 1984's "The Terminator", starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, followed by 1986's "Aliens" and 1989's "The Abyss". He won his first Academy Awards for the movie "Titanic", which were followed by several more for 2009's "Avatar". He is considered to be the inspiration of other directors, like Michael Bay, who was convinced by him to use 3D in the movie "Transformers: Dark of the Moon", and Joss Whedon, who referred to him as his teacher, leader and "Yoda".