Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 | Updated at 10:08 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Avatar' Director Discusses the Evolution of Science Fiction in New Documentary Series

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 07:53 PM EST
James Cameron Keel Block

James Cameron Keel Block(Photo : Flickr/NI Science Park)

Science fiction, or Sci-Fi as it is called, is one of the most popular genres in media to date. James Cameron, one of the leading directors of the genre, will be going back to its roots and explore its growth and popularity in his new docuseries "James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction".

Scheduled for a 2018 airing on AMC, the six-episode series will be introducing a big question about the genre in each episode, looking into the beginnings of TV shows, movies, literary works and even video games. According to Deadline, the "Avatar" director will be joined by several of his contemporaries as they discuss and scrutinize the sources and inspiration of these. The director explains that as how art imitates life, science fiction imitates and sometimes informs science.

As The Hollywood Reporter shares, Cameron's inspiration to become a filmmaker came after watching "2001: A Space Odyssey" many times. His interest in special effects was borne out the questions he had about the film, and his works are some of the highly-regarded masterpieces.

Additionally, Joel Stillerman, AMC's president of original programming and development has stated that in their effort to pursue the event documentary that their viewers are into, they are excited to work with Cameron, who he calls as a consummate entertainer and a scholar, together with Left/Right, who will be producing the show.

James Cameron found his first successful hit with 1984's "The Terminator", starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, followed by 1986's "Aliens" and 1989's "The Abyss". He won his first Academy Awards for the movie "Titanic", which were followed by several more for 2009's "Avatar". He is considered to be the inspiration of other directors, like Michael Bay, who was convinced by him to use 3D in the movie "Transformers: Dark of the Moon", and Joss Whedon, who referred to him as his teacher, leader and "Yoda". 

 

 

SEE ALSO

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka Succumbs To Stomach Cancer At Age 73

'Splatoon 2' Paints The Town Red With New Weapons And Specials

Peter Dinklage’s “Key Role” For 'Infinity War' Possibly "Non-Height Specific”

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Drives To Nintendo Switch: Splatoon Joins The Race

Bowser Displays Some Fatherly Love In Parental Controls Demo For Nintendo Switch [Video]

TagsJames Cameron, AMC, Science fiction, Evolution of Science Fiction docu series, James Cameron movies, Avatar

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt

Archeologists from Lund University found 3600 years old tomb in Gebel el Silsila. This tomb contains mummies of babies and crocodiles. This place is almost 65 km away from Aswan
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]
La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction –Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics