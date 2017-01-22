Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Donald Trump’s Tweet About Robert Pattinson

Actress Kristen Stewart attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo : Getty Images/ Mike Coppola)

Kristen Stewart has finally opened up about the time when Donald Trump tweeted about her. According to the actress the now President was obsessed with her at the time.

Kristen while on an interview with Variety stated that Trump was angry at her a couple of years ago and was really obsessed with her. The idea is very crazy to her. The actress was attacked on her personal relationships through via Twitter by Donald Trump.

Kristen added that she couldn't understand as to why Trump did it. The concept was so bizarre that she couldn't believe it's actually happening. The idea of Donald Trump tweeting about her on her personal relationships was very insane.

The tweet in question was where Trump posted that "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!"

The "Twilight" actress also stated that in 2012, when the tweets were made, Trump was just a reality star. She didn't know how to react because it wasn't a thing and she had no reference.

While talking to Variety about her message to today's young ladies, she asked them to stand up for themselves.

Kristen said that she has never considered herself as a politically charged person, but at this point it's more humanitarian than political. She added that people should be a part of what they believe in.

Although she is not going to tell others how and what to feel, but believes that almost everyone is feeling the same way currently.

The Sundance Film Festival will feature a Women's March, led by vocal anti-Trump comedian Chelsea Handler. Although

Kristen Stewart was very disappointed that she couldn't take part in the march, but hopes someone will do something similar again and she is really thankful for that.