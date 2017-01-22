Kate-William To Take A Major Life Decision In 2017

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the XLP Mobile recording Studio on March 27, 2015 in London, England. (Photo : Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

This year is going to be huge for the Royals. The Kensington Palace has recently revealed what Kate Middleton and Prince William's plans are for 2017.

A major step that Kate and William will be taking this year is relocating home. The couple will move to Kensington Palace, London this fall from their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall.

The Anmer Hall was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II when the royal couple got married in 2011. The house underwent over a $6.5 million renovation process and Kate-William started living there from 2014.

The decision to move to London was made as it's easier to partake in royal duties and charity from the capital than from Norfolk, as Kensington Palace issued a statement.

Among other reasons this decision was made because their children, Prince George, 3, and 20-month-old Princess Charlotte, will attend school in London. Prince George is currently at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk.

The statement further stated that Prince George will begin his school in London in coming September, while Princess Charlotte will start her nursery and then school in London as well.

Many are speculating that the royal kids might attend the Wetherby Pre-Preparatory School, just like their father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry.

Moreover, according to E! News, Prince William announced that he will be leaving his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance in summer. William has been with the company for two years.

In the statement, William stated that it was a great privilege to fly with the East Anglia Air Ambulance. The experience he has gained during his job will help him with his forthcoming royal projects.

A royal source told People that Kate will be mainly focusing on being a mother as her kids will start school soon.

Apart from that she and Prince William will be carrying out more charity work and other royal duties this year, hinting that they will be in public more.