'The Division' Is Now Having A Massive Update & Here Are Some Details On Last Stand Expansion In The Latest PTS 1.6 Patch Notes

Ubisoft Massive Entertainment, the developer of the game, "The Division" recently releases and dropped the full patch notes for the update 1.6. Though the recent patch note still has no firm date revealed, the update is set to launch together with the Last Stand Expansion.

The developer posted the details in the official forum about the upcoming update wherein they will bring some balancing tweaks to the online shooter. The details include the information of the Last Stand. Dual Shockers further reported that there are going to be several changes.

There have been additions that were being made to the map in the Northern section that includes: The Dark Zone has been expanded and added a three new areas and these are; Midtown east, north of Dark Zone, and Dark Zone 7-9. Second, is the new landmarks that features the waves of enemies, third, is the landmarks award the players with additional loot that is placed directly into their inventory. Fourth, the fast travel is now available between Dark Zone checkpoints.

Advertisement

VG24/7 reported the full list of the patch notes and here is the new information on the Last Stand Expansion. For the Last Stand game mode, fight to take control the three key tactical locations one of the 4 Dark Zone Maps. The first team who will reach the max score will surely win. In order for players to capture a tactical location, the team should control the three objectives inside within the location and once the location is secured, the team will also begin scoring points. For team help to obtain victory, players can also activate SHD tech boosts and powerful fortifications.

For the New Incursion - Lost Signal - it will take place in a TV Broadcast center by the famous Rikers gang. The players will also venture into 3 different wings and should face unique combat situations, wherein each of the encounters is meant to push the players to play tactically that would bring out and make the best use of their builds. Furthermore, all wings will also bring their own rewards and challenges and by completing them all will unlock the final boss fight yet.