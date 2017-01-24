Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 | Updated at 1:40 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'The Division' Is Now Having A Massive Update & Here Are Some Details On Last Stand Expansion In The Latest PTS 1.6 Patch Notes

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 01:20 AM EST
The Division

The Division(Photo : Youtube/Ubisoft US)

Ubisoft Massive Entertainment, the developer of the game, "The Division" recently releases and dropped the full patch notes for the update 1.6. Though the recent patch note still has no firm date revealed, the update is set to launch together with the Last Stand Expansion.

The developer posted the details in the official forum about the upcoming update wherein they will bring some balancing tweaks to the online shooter. The details include the information of the Last Stand. Dual Shockers further reported that there are going to be several changes.

There have been additions that were being made to the map in the Northern section that includes: The Dark Zone has been expanded and added a three new areas and these are; Midtown east, north of Dark Zone, and Dark Zone 7-9. Second, is the new landmarks that features the waves of enemies, third, is the landmarks award the players with additional loot that is placed directly into their inventory. Fourth, the fast travel is now available between Dark Zone checkpoints.

VG24/7 reported the full list of the patch notes and here is the new information on the Last Stand Expansion. For the Last Stand game mode, fight to take control the three key tactical locations one of the 4 Dark Zone Maps. The first team who will reach the max score will surely win. In order for players to capture a tactical location, the team should control the three objectives inside within the location and once the location is secured, the team will also begin scoring points. For team help to obtain victory, players can also activate SHD tech boosts and powerful fortifications.

For the New Incursion - Lost Signal - it will take place in a TV Broadcast center by the famous Rikers gang. The players will also venture into 3 different wings and should face unique combat situations, wherein each of the encounters is meant to push the players to play tactically that would bring out and make the best use of their builds. Furthermore, all wings will also bring their own rewards and challenges and by completing them all will unlock the final boss fight yet.  

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Lucifer' Season 2 Spoilers & Update: Winter Finale Episode Set To Take Lucifer Back To Hell While Chloe's Life At Stake

'Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy' Is Heading To Its Own Spinoff, Shaun Escayg Revealed The Reason Why They Chooses India As Game's Background

'The Flash' Season 3 Spoilers & Update: Team Flash Will Do Everything To Save Iris Life; EP Revealed Big Plans For Caitlin Snow

'Persona 5' News & Updates: AtlusUSA Explanied The Long Delayed Of The Game In West; New Strategy Revealed

'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Champa & Vados Were Added To Playable Characters; DLC Downloadable Content Available For Just $9.99

TagsThe Division, Ubisoft, Massive Entertainment, Last Stand Expansion, PTS 1.6 Patch Notes

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Biosphere 2 experiment

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

lucifer spoilers Lucifer season 2 episode 12

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

LeBron James is still unconfirmed whether he would play for team USA during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. But whatever his decisions are, new USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich will have a huge factor on it.
Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break
Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon
Thanks to @bkeisel99 & the entire @steelers organization for showing me around their am

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Confirms On Not Returning Back After Retirement
Bellator MMA official photo

Fans Yell Fix As Chael Sonnen Unexpectedly Taps Out Of Bellator 170 – Tito Ortiz Wins Retirement Match
Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics