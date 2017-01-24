Injustice 2 Livestream; The Joker, Catwoman, The Green Arrow, Black Canary Are Coming To Sequel When Comic Releases In April [Report]

Fans are excited for the livestream of the game, "Injustice 2." NetherRealm Studios tweeted that they are ready to share lots of new information and details next week about the game. Some speculations suggesting that the game might feature DC character and a tag team gameplay.

According to the tweet of Ed Boom, the director of the game, he stated that "Lots of new Injustice 2 information are coming next week at the Watchtower twitch stream!!" fans should expect a bombshell for this todays update. . Furthermore, the DC Entertainment also revealed a new information on a prequel comic and will release digitally on April 11, PlayStation has reported.

The NetherRealm Studios confirmed that the game, "Injustice 2" will be having a beta test this year, as the players can now register and sign up on the official website of Injustice 2. Though the studio didn't unveil specific features in the game's beta test, it suggests that the beta will only be available in North America.

Reports also claimed that the NetherRealm Studios might add the RPG style element in the game due to its Gear System. Brian Goodman, the Marketing Manager of "Injustice 2" explained that the developer and himself also anticipated the RPG style element and stated that they making it "intelligently" for they can offer something unique this time. There are also rumors circulating and stating the several DC superheroes are heading to join "Injustice 2," the family is now growing.

Last week, the NetherRealm Studios launched that story trailer of "Injustice 2" revealing that character of Robin, Bane, Brainiac, Darkseid, and Poison Ivy. Now, the hit character of DC like Black Adam, Green Arrow, Black Canary, Cyborg, and The Joker are coming to the sequel. But before anticipating anything, Superman, Batman, Supergirl, The Flash, Wonder Woan, Blue Beetle, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, Gorilla Grodd, and Deadshot are the character that is confirmed joined "Injustice 2," WWG reported.

Meanwhile, the deluxe edition of "Injustice 2" priced at around $80 while the Ultimate Edition will be around $100. The "Injustice 2" PS4 and Xbox One will launch on May 16 but the live stream will be happening today, Tuesday, at 2 PM Central.