MacOS Sierra 10.12.13 Update Fixes Safari Bug, Graphic Glitches & 4 More In Apple's 2016 MacBook Pro

On Monday, Apple recently released an update called macOS Sierra 10.12.3. After receiving many complaints about the Apple's 2016 MacBook Pro which clearly brings that old-school function keys by including OLED Touch Bar. But the device was compromised by a reduced battery life and lost ports. Not just that there is also massive complaint about the performance issues and graphics glitches.

Certainly, Apple can't do anything about the 2016 MacBook Pro hardware, but they can sure initiate an update to resolve all the issues and incorporate new drivers. Macworld reported that the update should fix the Safari bug. It is the reason why MacBook pro was plagued during the Consumer testing reports. The update will further fix things like the display graphics.

First, the update improves that automatic graphics switching of the MacBook Pro (2016 15-inch). Second, it also resolves the graphic issues while the Adobe Premiere Pro project encoding on MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar in 13-15 inch 2016. Third, it fixes the issue that could prevent the search for any scanned PDF documents. Fourth, it resolves the compatibility issue with the PDF document that is being exported with encryption enabled.

Advertisement

Fifth, the update fixes an issue that could prevent the third-party applications from importing images from digital camera. Sixth is the enterprise content, wherein the update resolves an issue where the cached user account or network using the maxFailedLoginAttempts pass policy were now becoming disable. Meanwhile, the macOS Sierra 10.12.3 also includes a set of security updates, Digital Trend has reported.

A friendly reminder before installing the new update, users need first to back up their Mac's data just in case there will be a problem come up after the update has been made. Users can upgrade their MacBook Pro by opening the App store and goes to the update section, next thing is they need to reboot their device to install the macOS Sierra 10.12.3.