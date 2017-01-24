Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Marriage Called Off; Ex Chelsy Davy And Royal Family Raising Objections

It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is having troubles in their perfect relationship. Rumors are rife that both the prince and the "Suits" actress' sides are guilty of raising roadblocks.

According to Radar Online, Prince Harry has been thinking about marriage for quite some time but was forced to call it off for the time being. Rumors are rife that his father Prince Charles and step mother Camille are the reason behind it.

According to an insider, Prince Charles and his wife have raised their objection on the basis that Meghan is a commoner and not even British. Thus she's not fit to be Harry's wife.

Apart from this Meghan being a divorcee and her sexy scenes from "Suits" popping up on porn sites are also reasons why Prince Charles doesn't want her as daughter-in law. The last nail was when the actress step-brother Thomas Markle Jr. was recently arrested for gun offences.

"It was the last straw for Charles and Camilla," Radar Online quoted the insider saying. "Harry's been explicitly told to stay away from controversy as he moves from hard-partying playboy to hardworking royal. Harry doesn't care. He is totally in love with her and desperate to marry her."

The insider has also stated that Meghan being biracial is what complicates the issue more. Her mother is African-American while her father is White.

Moreover, it has been speculated that the royals now want Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy, with whom he had seven years of relationship, to be back in his life. The ex-couple is said to have been on good terms and they have kept in touch even after the split.

Chelsy has always been an important part of Prince Harry's life since she was his longest relationship. And it is now to see how Meghan will react to her.