Wednesday, January 25, 2017 | Updated at 12:59 AM ET

London Air Pollution Surpasses Beijing Filthy Air; Reaching 197 Micrograms Greatly Caused By Wood Burning

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 01:06 AM EST
London

London(Photo : Youtube/NewsBeat Social)

London air pollution has been tagged as "very high" and just as this week, the pollution in the country passed levels in Beijing. The Mayor already issued a separate very high alert about filthy air and Defra stated that it was due to light winds, high pressure, and the most popular - the wood burning stove; these are the components that further exacerbating the problem.

As per the report in Evening Standard, the fifty school in London that are most polluted are now getting toxic air audit to help the school cut its pupils' exposure to filthy airs. The Mayor tagged the air quality in the schools as "shameful," he also warned that there are 360 schools in the capital that are currently in pollution hotspots.

Khan declared the first ever "black alert" for the very high pollution since he officially became the mayor. On Monday at exactly 3 PM the readings clearly showed that the air at the capital was already worse than the notoriously smoggy Beijing, hitting The Air Quality Index for over 197 micrograms per cubic meter for particulate matter. While China only got 190 micrograms of unhealthy fumes.

By the reports, experts stated that those who have a lung problem, heart problem and other disease should take extra careful and for those people that are fit may unlikely to encounter serious short term problem and strenuous physical exertion due to the filthy air that hound the city. Anyone who has been experiencing any discomfort such as sore throat, sore eye, cough, or any other of that should limit the hours spent outside.

The Telegraph reported that this unfortunate event of unhealthy pollution is far worse than happened back in April 2011 in the capital. Combining the big factor like: cold, traffic pollution, calm and settled conditions and air pollution from wood burning are mainly the cause of this terrific unhealthy air. A spokesperson from King's College London stated that this was the largest contribution from the wood burning during the winter so far, as there were already more than a million homes who already acquired the wood burning stove.

The Air pollution itself already caused the early deaths around 40,000 people in the United Kingdom every year.  

 

 

MacOS Sierra 10.12.13 Update Fixes Safari Bug, Graphic Glitches & 4 More In Apple's 2016 MacBook Pro

Injustice 2 Livestream; The Joker, Catwoman, The Green Arrow, Black Canary Are Coming To Sequel When Comic Releases In April [Report]

'The Division' Is Now Having A Massive Update & Here Are Some Details On Last Stand Expansion In The Latest PTS 1.6 Patch Notes

'Lucifer' Season 2 Spoilers & Update: Winter Finale Episode Set To Take Lucifer Back To Hell While Chloe's Life At Stake

'Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy' Is Heading To Its Own Spinoff, Shaun Escayg Revealed The Reason Why They Chooses India As Game's Background

