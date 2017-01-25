'Tomb Raider' 2018 Movie News: Alicia Vikander As Lara Croft; Movie Production Begins [DETAILS]

"Tomb Raider" will once again grace the movie screens in the new future. Director Roar Uthaugh shared a photo of the movie's clipboard on his Instagram which confirmed the production of the movie. The new "Tomb Raider" movie is slated to be released in 2018.

"Tomb Raider" Movie Cast & News

The new "Tomb Raider" movie is adapted from the well-known 2013 reboot of the game with the same name. The movie production started this month and will be produced by Graham King, directed by Uthaugh with the screenplay written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander has been cast as the titular heroine Lara Croft while Walton Goggins will play the role of the villain, according to Movie Web.

Not much is known of the upcoming "Tomb Raider" movie but it is speculated that the filming is being done in Cape Town, South Africa. The movie will reportedly be about an origins story with Lara Croft looking for her father. Additionally, there is no official movie synopsis released be either MGM or GK Films. There is no confirmation yet so speculations will remain as they are.

"Tomb Raider" Movie Reboot?

The original "Tomb Raider" movie was released in 2001 with Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft. The movie and its sequel had plots that delved into Lara finding his father in the films. The movies did well in the global box office and according to Coming Soon, it had more than $430 in sales. The new "Tomb Raider" movie will be released in the US on March 16, 2018.

It would seem like the new "Tomb Raider" movie is a reboot of the old ones as it is rumored to have similar stories with the previous ones.