Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 | Updated at 4:40 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Tomb Raider' 2018 Movie News: Alicia Vikander As Lara Croft; Movie Production Begins [DETAILS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 04:41 AM EST
Alicia Vikander attends the Bvlgari Tribute To Spanish Steps Opening Event on September 22, 2016 in Rome, Italy.

Alicia Vikander attends the Bvlgari Tribute To Spanish Steps Opening Event on September 22, 2016 in Rome, Italy.(Photo : Getty Images/Elisabetta Villa)

"Tomb Raider" will once again grace the movie screens in the new future. Director Roar Uthaugh shared a photo of the movie's clipboard on his Instagram which confirmed the production of the movie. The new "Tomb Raider" movie is slated to be released in 2018.

"Tomb Raider" Movie Cast & News

The new "Tomb Raider" movie is adapted from the well-known 2013 reboot of the game with the same name. The movie production started this month and will be produced by Graham King, directed by Uthaugh with the screenplay written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander has been cast as the titular heroine Lara Croft while Walton Goggins will play the role of the villain, according to Movie Web.

Not much is known of the upcoming "Tomb Raider" movie but it is speculated that the filming is being done in Cape Town, South Africa. The movie will reportedly be about an origins story with Lara Croft looking for her father. Additionally, there is no official movie synopsis released be either MGM or GK Films. There is no confirmation yet so speculations will remain as they are.

"Tomb Raider" Movie Reboot?

The original "Tomb Raider" movie was released in 2001 with Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft. The movie and its sequel had plots that delved into Lara finding his father in the films. The movies did well in the global box office and according to Coming Soon, it had more than $430 in sales. The new "Tomb Raider" movie will be released in the US on March 16, 2018.

 It would seem like the new "Tomb Raider" movie is a reboot of the old ones as it is rumored to have similar stories with the previous ones. Do you think the new movie will have the same plot as previous "Tomb Raider" films? Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

SEE ALSO

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' News: How to Get Early Access To Electronic Arts' Upcoming Game

'Battlefield 1' DLC News & Update: DICE Teases They Shall Not Pass Expansion - What We Know So Far

'Tekken 7' PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Date: Game Coming to US; How to Get Vampire Eliza as Exclusive Bonus [DETAILS]

'Overwatch' Lunar New Year Skins Are Here! Mei's Slimmer Body Caused By A 'Bug'

'Last of Us 2' News: Joel Has Less Screen Time As Ellie Becomes Star of Naughty Dog’s Game Sequel [SPOILERS]

Tagstomb raider, Tomb Raider movie, Tomb Raider reboot, Tomb Raider movie 2018, new Tomb Raider, Alicia Vikander, Lara Croft, Tomb Raider Alicia Vikander, Alicia Vikander Lara Croft, Tomb Raider reboot news

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Dragon Ball Super Universe Survival Arc Tomb Raider reboot news

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

Former Lakers guard Smush Parker wants to join Ice Cube's new 3-on-3 league, the Big3. In terms of teammates, he was very specific: he wants to team up again with former teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom.
UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Conor McGregor Update: Fight with Mayweather Could End McGregor's Career
NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'
NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich
Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break
Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics