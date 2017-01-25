'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided' Update: A Criminal Past DLC Set To Come On February; VR Experience & Breach Mode Are Now Free On Steam!

Next month, February will launch the second story DLC of "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided," has recently announced by Square Enix and Eidos Montreal. The second DLC was titled "A Criminal Past," and the story goes off when the main character, Adam Jensen take his first mission for the task force 29.

According to Deus Ex universe, the game's official site, they stated that Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix announced that the journey of Adam Jensen is finally back in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - A criminal Past, together with the new and old character in Delara Auzenne. The report further stated second story DLC will provide its players with the more information and insight into the lore of game, "Deus Ex Universe," that allows that players experience one of first mission of Adam Jensen for the Task Force 29, before the events of the current DLC "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided."

Meanwhile, Game Spot reported that the recent DLC title, A Criminal Past, had already been previously covered and shared. So the story confirms that it is indeed a prequel story that is set over some time before the beginning of Mankind Divided that merely tells the story of Adam Jensen. The second DLC will send Adam Jensen off to Arizona to go undercover in augs-only, a high-security prison.

Advertisement

The report further stated that the mission of Adam Jensen is to make contact with the other operative who already went in before him and just gone dark. His mission is to recover the information he carries. "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, A Criminal Past" will launch on all Platforms starting next month, February 23rd, 2017.

Meanwhile, Square Enix has recently released a lot of free Deus Ex: Mankind Divided content on the Steam that doesn't even need the main game. But that doesn't end there yet because even the VR experience bonus is already available on Steam, players with Oculus Rift or HTC Vive can now enjoy and explore Dubai, Adam Jensen's apartment, and Golem City.