Google Getting Closer To Maker Community, Bringing Al To Raspberry Pi

Google is now taking in consideration and planning to expand the dev tools to makers using Raspberry Pi microprocessor that will empower their own projects their year. Raspberry Pi has an incredible kick-start, a single-board computer revolution and through the years, the small PC-on-a-chip starting to build and become recognized as being the founder of a whole new tech niche.

BBC reported that Google has a big plan for Raspberry Pi this year, as the low-cost credit-card sized computer will be getting the machine learning tools and artificial intelligence into its system. Raspberry Pi is now greatly used by the maker community for programming devices and widely used by schools. In determining future development paths for Raspberry Pi, Google addressed the makers asked to complete a survey regarding what smart tool would be so helpful.

The survey question by the online titan served as a probe in order for them, Google can decide what particular tool could be very helpful for the development of the device. The survey suggests aiding emotion and face recognition, sentiment analysis, natural language, and speech-to-text translation. According to Raspberry Pi foundation, the new tools clearly enables makers to build more powerful projects with the suggestions, GSM Arena has reported.

Advertisement

Furthermore, with the foundation's blog, Google has more exciting plans for the maker community, as the tech titan is going to arrive this year in style. Google spokesperson stated that they don't have any specifications right now but there are very excited to keep sharing the news. The founder of Raspberry Pi Foundation, Eben Upton, stated that it is amazing and fantastic to see how Google is getting closer to the maker community.

He further stated that he's is very excited about the thought of connecting the Raspberry Pi to several of the machine learning work which is coming out of Google DeepMind in London, that enabling them to build smart devices that could actually interact with the real world.