'Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag' Now Available For iOS And Android Users In Western Nations

Alongside PC and Console based gaming, players are now getting immensely interested in mobile gaming as well as witnessed with the latest trend. Therefore, big title manufacturers have also recently increased their knack over manufacturing titles for various mobile platforms as well. Such an attractive mobile entertainer Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag, which was solely released by Bandai Namco, is now available for players of major western nations on both Android and iOS platforms.

According to Crunch Roll, Bandai Namco unveiled Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag in August 2016. The game is an action based RPG saga with an anime type story based on a Japanese plot. The game was initially released in Japan only. But, as per reports, the latest offerings will allow players indulge themselves in the original story based plot alongside an all-new saga specifically created to increase the game's excitement for the players of Western parts. Further insights suggest that the title is now available for download at iOS Store as well as at Google Store for Android smartphones.

As per a report by Gematsu, the official listing denotes that the title is now available for all the players from major nations like Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Phillippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and the United States. Moreover, Namco has set some introductory offers for the gaming geeks of these Western regions. In the initial stage, those who download Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag will qualify for some exclusive in-game rewards like special items, character unlocks, and other surprises.

The title offers some superlative stuff with tremendous tapping powered battle experience. Some spectacular elements like swords, guns, bows, Dual-wielding weapons and one-handed swords etc. make the war zone more exciting and thrilling. The players can execute a variety of actions, unleashing a number of attacks using these weapons.

