'Life' Lead Actors On The Effect Of Gravity In the Movie And During Filming

2017's sci-fi thriller "Life" is an attention-grabber, not only packed with star power, but its original take on a season filled with reboot, sequels and spinoffs. And according to the lead actors, gravity plays a very important role, both on and off the screen.

Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays the resident doctor David Jordan aboard the International Space Station, talked about how gravity becomes one of the movie's interesting villains. In an interview with Cinema Blend, he stated that the state of not having gravity brings a different level of fear to the situation in the film. While they do have chase sequences, the thought of not having one's feet on the ground creates a psychological terror in their minds.

On the flip side, pretending to be on zero-gravity has its own dangers on the set. Speaking with Screen Rant, Ryan Reynolds jokingly demonstrates what usually happens to Gyllenhaal while the cameras are rolling by falling on the table with a loud crash. Playing as engineer Rory Adams, Reynolds adds that they were not in full control of their actions, as they are at the mercy of wires cables and their puppeteers. He also makes a point that Jake (Gyllenhaal), for some reason, would end up spinning and hitting walls during takes.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by "Deadpool" scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, "Life" tells the story of a team of astronauts inside the ISS, who discover the first living specimen from Mars. Unfortunately, the specimen responds in an unexpected way, putting the team and the space station in jeopardy.

Joining Ryan and Jake in the ISS are Rebecca Ferguson as the scientist Miranda North, Olga Dihovichnaya as the team captain Katerina Golovkina, Ariyon Bakare as microbiologist Hugh Derry, and Hiroyuki Sanada as veteran astronaut Sho Murakami.

"Life" hovers to the nearest theatres on March 2017.