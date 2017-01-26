SolPad Mobile Makes Clean Electricity On The Go

Solar energy is a great and clean energy source that science has been trying to tap into. While solar panels have been around for sometime, setting up one can be cumbersome and expensive. Luckily, SunCulture Solar introduced its new SolPad Mobile, making solar energy portable.

The all-in-one device is equipped with a 72W solar panel and a 600Wh battery that is fully charged with just 10 hours of sunlight. According to Curbed, it also comes with an inverter, a control system, a WiFi hotspot for wireless connectivity, and a built-in light. All packed in a 28" by 21" by 1.8" case, weighing just 25 pounds. It also comes with an interesting user interface, which could be used as a talking compass, directing users on where to get the maximum solar energy.

As for its output, Digital Trends reports that it could charge smartphones up to 60 times, tablets up to 30 times, and most laptops up to five to seven times. It could also power up a mini fridge for up to 10 hours or a flat-screen TV for four. What's more, two or more SolPad Mobiles could be connected to each other, multiplying its output to give energy to most household and mobile devices. The device is also compatible with the company's SolControl system, which lets the user control the devices that run on solar power and manage the energy use.

Formed in 2012, SunCulture Solar Inc., makers of the SolPad, aims to provide 100 percent fully integrated and user-friendly solar energy products. The Mountain View, California-based company is also working to make solar energy accessible for most people, including underdeveloped and remote areas, where electricity is scarce or nonexistent.

SunCulture Solar is now open for pre-orders of the device, which costs $1395. The SolPads themselves will be shipping out starting this fall.