Tuesday, January 31, 2017

'Supergirl' Season 2 The Martian Chronicles Arrived On Earth; Nominated For Outstanding Drama Series In GLAAD Media Awards

Jan 31, 2017
After the Monday night episode of "Supergirl," The CW just teased and released the first promo for the 11th episode. The promo has a descriptive title of "The Marian Chronicles," the teaser just revealed that the Martians are on Earth.

After James - the Guardian, Wenn, and Mon-El jokingly proved to Kara that they gonna out powered livewire without her help, they just end up unconscious. Kara got to know in a sad way that the Guardian is James after she took off his masked after he was defeated unconsciously.

But a compromise has been showed when Kara cannot forcedly stop James from doing the heroic acts he just did and when she also doesn't like the thought of James as the vigilante, Cartermatt has reported. Furthermore, it just happens that Kara is the Supergirl and will still be the one to save the world.

But in the later part of the episode, White Martian just get his ugly head in the previous episode "We can be Heroes." A promo has just released and the forthcoming episode will be getting more intense as a Martian is officially on Earth.

As per the report of Comicbook, Jon Jonz is protecting M'gann from the white Martian. The "Supergirl's" next week episode will be about the Martian Manhunter and Miss Martian. So, here is the official synopsis for the 11th episode of the series next week:

"Armek (played by Tarell Tilford), a White Martian, will descend on the National City with the intent of taking M'gann (played by Sharon Leal) back to Mars to face the punishments as she was a traitor. The DEO agent, Hank Henshaw (Jon Jonz) will keep doing his best to keep M'gann safe. However, it was revealed that Armek shape-shift into M'gann and is now loose in the building, and the team just realize that he could be any of them."

Meanwhile, "Supergirl" is nominated for the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. It was announced Tuesday, as a nominee in the category of outstanding drama series. "Supergirl" Season 2 episode 11 will air on February 6, every Monday on The CW.

 

 

 

 

 

