Tuesday, January 31, 2017

The Wild Eight Coming Up On Steam Early Access From Feb 8

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 12:34 PM EST
The Wild Eight Launches February 8th for PC via Steam Early Access

The Wild Eight Launches February 8th for PC via Steam Early Access

Alongside actions sagas, another type of entertainer that attract most of the gaming geeks is simulation stunners. Keeping in mind the craze, well-known games and animated series publisher Eight Points. revealed the first look demo of its upcoming title, dubbed as The Wild Eight early last year. It seems the company is now all set to roll out the main game as the title's manufacturer Eight Points' alongside its publisher Hypetrain Digital officially announced that The Wild Eight will be unveiled on Steam Early Access on February 8, 2017.

According to DualSHOCKERS, the company has not stated any words for the release of the game on PS4 or on Xbox One platforms. Although, the publisher has now assured that The Wild Eight will be launched as a full-fledged title within the next three months from the Early Access release. The title is majorly a survival simulation that involves a potential plot. The story evolves with a plane crash held in Alaska that moves forward with the discovery of something sinister. It is even addressed as an evolution not driven by any kind of natural cause.

As per a report by PC Gamer, Eight Points has also elaborated that after its official publication, the game will see frequent Bi-weekly updates. These will equip new stuff like exciting elements, items, level-up mechanism and much more. The company has also stated a big announcement that Eight Points has changed its name to Fntastic. Moreover, the publisher has preached that the main game has been fully redesigned and the concept has been changed drastically from its earlier revealed demo edition. The insight further reveals the upgrade system has been completely redesigned, as has "the technical side of the multiplayer."

The Wild Eight will be price tagged at USD 19.99 at the launch time. As a starter prize, first few players who will subscribe to the Early Access will also qualify for a "special cosmetic reward." Interested players can log in to the game's official website for more information about it.

 

 

 

