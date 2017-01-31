'Overwatch' Update: Patch 2.04 Arrives On PlayStation 4; Blizzard Considering New Game Expansion

The latest Overwatch update was received by PlayStation 4 players but there doesn't seem to be any official patch notes for it as of the moment. The size of the patch suggests that it is nothing more than a minor update, a set of bug fixes is likely, though Blizzard has yet to make clarifications.

New patch for Overwatch

The official size appears to be under 100 MB, while some users complained by getting hit by a bug that looks to download the game again, meaning being hit with a massive 14GB. But rest assured that it isn't the size of the new patch.

Advertisement

According to Express UK, the new update might have something to do with the Mei glitch that was recently spotted during the launch of the Lunar New Year event. The Blizzard Overwatch team states that Mei looking thinner in her outfit was unintentional, and the studio is currently working on an update to fix it.

Blizzard's statement on the glitches

"There's a bug with Mei's Luna and Chang'e skins right now that makes her waist appear much smaller than normal," reads a Blizzard blog post. "We've already fixed the bug internally, but it's going to need another patch to implement.

Ideally, it will be included in whatever upcoming patch hits your gaming platform. Happy Lunar New Year!"

Other Changes and Game expansion

Additionally, the launch of the Year of the Rooster event has also provided some character rebalancing, including the balancing changes to Roadhog's hook ability. Roadhog's hook is probably the most pointed out rebalancing from the latest patch.

According to NewsExplored, it follows the recent announcement from Blizzard that Overwatch now has over 25 million players worldwide. The latest expansion will come from all corners, with the game available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

"The world needed heroes, and over 25 MILLION have answered the call! The fight for the future isn't over yet, though... Are you with us all throughout?" According to the official Blizzard announcement