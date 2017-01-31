Nintendo NES Classic Edition; Step By Step On How To Load 700 Games Into The Console

The Nintendo NES Classic Edition was arrived last month having 30 games initially installed in the software but earlier this month, it was hacked and added 30 more games into its system that would sum up to a total of 60 games. And just recently, another report escalated stating that somebody hacked again and just found a way and discovered how to load hundreds of games into NES Classic.

WWG reported that it is possible for NES Classic to expand the lineup of games as someone managed to add another 30 games earlier this month. While others are making updates that could improve the tiny system of the device and voila! Someone just cracked the system of Nintendo NES Classic and put over 700 freaking games and that only means that the full library of the NES classic can be enjoyed by everyone.

TootyUK, a YouTuber shares his achievement as he successfully loaded hundreds of games into his NES Classic. CinemaBlend has reported that in order for someone to hack the system, it will require some technical knowledge, it involves risks - be ready for a potential damage it may occur to your NES when trying to hack its system. It will further require tampering with ROMs, which eventually company discourages for every player to do any damage may result in likely to void its warranty.

In the said video, the hacker, TootyUK used Hakchi 2.11 that enables him to fully use the ROM zip files from all parts of Nintendo NES. He further explained how to patch different games into the console and it requires a lot of loading, selections, kennel dumping, and editing. And finally, the whole set up took just 25 minutes but TootyUK claimed the average user may take just enough time to load all the games.

But the time that a player spend was worth the while as the video exclaimed that the players can choose whatever games they want or wish to load, though it might take time to complete the library.