'Supernatural' Seaon 12 Episode 10 Promo: Lily Sunders Has Some Regrets; Fans Will Witness Lost Chapter Of Cas' History

The "Supernatural" season 12 episode 10 will feature Castiel's past and reveal his not so angelic figure that will catch up to him in an avenging sorceress in the forthcoming episode of the American fantasy horror series. Castiel was revealed to be part of a battalion that was assigned to watch the Earth and the series is now planning to give the viewers a 3 Castiel episodes.

Fans are now excited for the upcoming episodes of the "Supernatural" as Andrew Dabb, the executive producer of the series has recently confirmed that the episode 10 of season 12 will feature a vanished chapter of Castiel's history. "He was the guy that troubled Hell just to rescue Dean Winchester," Andrew Dabb begin. But Dabb just said 2 words that literally makes the die-hard fans of the series think.

Andrew Dabb will gonna make a little twist of the information he just spilled and left fans to wonder what would that be. TV Line reported that the twist will further involve Lily Sunder, played by Alicia Witt, who is Castiel's longtime nemesis. Witt teasingly stated that there will be a bit of friction there, but fans can't take that lightly as the history of the two can be tagged as "not good one."

"We're about to see the earliest version of Cas to date," Misha Collins stated while there were on Vancouver during the break last November. Collins hinted that they are just recently coming from doing a scene in an old church wherein they were dealing with some of Castiel's battalion mates that came from heaven. While Jared Padalecki teasing that viewers will finally get a glimpse of the heaven creatures looks like before Castiel was humanized a little bit.

CarterMatt reported that the promo "Lily Sunders Has Some Regrets" the viewers will get an eyepatch, violence, and Castiel's past. As on Thursday, fans will see Castiel go as far as just to destroy Billie and for him to save Mary, Dean, and Sam. "With that in mind, we got a feeling and that they are going to be there for him and then some," the report further suggests.

"Supernatural" episode 10 of Season 12 will air on Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 8 P.M, catch on The CW.