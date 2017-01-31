AMD Ryzen To Come In 8-core And 4-core Models Only

AMD has been a tech specialist long admired among tech fans for its spectacular range of processors. The upcoming masterpiece from the house of this superlative chip maker: 'Ryzen' has already turned into a subject of wide speculations.

Now as per the latest insight, the company has planned to sacrifice the hexacore variant for the same chipset model. It is now hinted that Ryzen will be rolled out in 4-core and 8-core editions only.

According to Forbes, AMD will uncover three models of Ryzen chipsets in the initial stage, which are codenamed as SR3, SR5, and SR7. But experts are saying that AMD's decision to not to roll out any set with six-core setup may harm its relativity to its counterpart: Intel.

However, according to another part of tech analysts, by sacrificing the hexacore edition, AMD is indicating a direct competition with Intel. The later is also focusing its implementations with the Kaby Lake or Skylake Core chipsets which also has i3, i5, and i7 chipsets.

As per PCGamesN, AMD is likely to continue boosting its latest technology based simultaneous multi-threading (SMT) feature with the Ryzen range as well. Further reports suggest that AMD's Ryzen variants will also sport multiplier unlocked attribute so they can have their clock speeds tweaked as per needs.

All and all, these elements will surely boost up Reyzen CPUs' working capacity, speed, and efficiency. Moreover, these upcoming range of chipsets is also thought to provide smooth performance in case of high-end graphics as well.

As latest rumors hint about Ryzen processors. the highest end version of this chipset SR7 is more likely to come with 8-core and 16 threads. The secondary variant is thought to be sporting 8-core alongside 8 threads. The primary model will be boasting 4-core with 8 threads setup. The price index and availability of the same are still not known.