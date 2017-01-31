Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 | Updated at 8:36 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 8 News: Nina Dobrev Returns For Season Finale; Elena, Stefan Might Rekindle Romance

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 08:37 AM EST
'THE VAMPIRE DIARIES' HOT TOPIC TOUR

'THE VAMPIRE DIARIES' HOT TOPIC TOUR(Photo : Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Elena Gilbert will wake up just in time for the finale of “The Vampire Diaries” Season 8 as Nina Dobrev will be officially reprising her role. The actress announced Thursday, January 26, that she is returning to the show.

Dobrev has been absent in the series for almost two seasons when Elena was afflicted with a decade-long slumber since the finale of Season 6. Although there have been rumors that she will be returning in the supernatural drama, Dobrev’s confirmation of the matter on her social media account made the fans very happy.

She posted a photo on Instagram of her copy of the script for the final episode of “The Vampire Diaries” Season 8 titled “I Was Feeling Epic.” Moreover, producer Kevin Williamson shared a glimpse of the return of the actress on the set.

 Friday night with some old friends. @paulvedere @ninadobrev #tvdforever

A photo posted by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

 

As per TV Guide, Dobrev was seen hanging out with the producer and with Elena’s old flame. This sparked off speculations that a Stelena (Stefan played by Paul Wesley and Elena) reunion is under way.

It is no secret that Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, who plays Elena’s love interest Damon, had quite a history and there was even a rumor that the reason for the actress leaving the show is her ex-boyfriend who is now married to Nikki Reed. Although many fans are hoping that Elena and Damon will eventually get back together, the image could be hinting that Stefan and Elena will be rekindling their love.

The fans have been long waiting for the return of Dobrev that it may no longer be relevant who she will end up with, as long as the finale of the beloved vampire series end with the audiences feeling epic. After all, the show will be bidding its farewell with Season 8.

It was announced last year that “The Vampire Diaries” will be signing off with the eight season. It further fuelled up clamors to bring Debrov back to the show and so, The CW president Mark Pedowitz put her back, reported US Magazine.

Running since September 2009, “The Vampire Diaries” Season 8 finale will air on March 10, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

SEE ALSO

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Supergirl, Martian Manhunter Teams Up Vs. White Martian Attack; David Harewood Bares 'The Martian Chronicles' Poster

‘Law & Order: SVU’ News & Updates: Controversial Trump-inspired Episode ‘Unstoppable’ Might Air This Spring

‘Attack on Titan’ Season 2 News & Updates: More Titan-shifters From 104th Training Corps; Titans Found Within Walls

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Latest News, Release Date: 8-Bit Intro Hints 8-Bit Episode, Premiere Still A Mystery

TagsThe Vampire Diaries, The Vampire Diaries Season 8, The Vampire Diaries Season 8 finale, Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, The Vampire Diaries finale

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Snapchat Mask Facebook Selfie Masks

Utah Jazz v New York Knicks

NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics Plus Enes Kanter Injury

Oklahoma City Thunder fracturing his right lower arm by punching a chair.
Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Accused of Illegal Doings During The Jack-DeGale Fight In New York City
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline
UFC 182: Jones v Cormier

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Rematch Postponed to April 2017: Cormier to Defend Light Heavyweight Title?
NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19,2016

NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James, Cavs Need Help Fast
Usain Bolt poses during the launch of Nitro Athletics on November 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic Gold Medal after teammate lose drug test

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics