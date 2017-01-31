‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 8 News: Nina Dobrev Returns For Season Finale; Elena, Stefan Might Rekindle Romance

Elena Gilbert will wake up just in time for the finale of “The Vampire Diaries” Season 8 as Nina Dobrev will be officially reprising her role. The actress announced Thursday, January 26, that she is returning to the show.

Dobrev has been absent in the series for almost two seasons when Elena was afflicted with a decade-long slumber since the finale of Season 6. Although there have been rumors that she will be returning in the supernatural drama, Dobrev’s confirmation of the matter on her social media account made the fans very happy.

She posted a photo on Instagram of her copy of the script for the final episode of “The Vampire Diaries” Season 8 titled “I Was Feeling Epic.” Moreover, producer Kevin Williamson shared a glimpse of the return of the actress on the set.

Friday night with some old friends. @paulvedere @ninadobrev #tvdforever A photo posted by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

As per TV Guide, Dobrev was seen hanging out with the producer and with Elena’s old flame. This sparked off speculations that a Stelena (Stefan played by Paul Wesley and Elena) reunion is under way.

It is no secret that Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, who plays Elena’s love interest Damon, had quite a history and there was even a rumor that the reason for the actress leaving the show is her ex-boyfriend who is now married to Nikki Reed. Although many fans are hoping that Elena and Damon will eventually get back together, the image could be hinting that Stefan and Elena will be rekindling their love.

The fans have been long waiting for the return of Dobrev that it may no longer be relevant who she will end up with, as long as the finale of the beloved vampire series end with the audiences feeling epic. After all, the show will be bidding its farewell with Season 8.

It was announced last year that “The Vampire Diaries” will be signing off with the eight season. It further fuelled up clamors to bring Debrov back to the show and so, The CW president Mark Pedowitz put her back, reported US Magazine.

Running since September 2009, “The Vampire Diaries” Season 8 finale will air on March 10, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!