‘Kingsman’ Deleted Scene with Elton John Returns on ‘The Golden Circle’

Movies nowadays have tons and tons of scenes left on the editing room floor, some of which never to be seen again. Some, if lucky enough, are scene on DVD and Blu-Ray releases or shared through social media. There are some rare ones, like the one for Kingsman, make it on the sequel.

Talking to Den of Geek, Taron Egerton confirms that scene from the first movie that would make its way to "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". While he could not go into full detail, he comments that the scene should have not been taken off in the first place.

It would be remembered that early in the production of the movie, where Egerton played as the newly-recruited secret agent Eggsy, Elton John was part of the celebrities that would be in the film. Playing as himself, the early drafts of the script had him take part of some action scenes, where he would be saving someone. Unfortunately, as Cinema Blend reports, these scenes were not included on the final film.

With different media outlets confirming that the famous English musician will take part in the sequel, it would be safe to say that his scene would play some part in the movie, though it may not be the same as the original iteration.

Following the events of the first film, the Kingsman headquarters is blown up by a criminal mastermind known as Poppy (Julianne Moore). Eggsy, together with Merlin (Mark Strong) and Roxy (Sophie Cookson), will be working with the American counterpart of Kingsman, called Statesman. Jeff Bridges will be playing the head of the outfit, with Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and Pedro Pascal will be playing as secret agents of Statesman. Colin Firth is also set to return as Harry Hart, the original Galahad, while Matthew Vaughn is also returning as director of the film.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" is slated for an October 2017 release.