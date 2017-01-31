Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 | Updated at 5:45 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Pokemon GO Now Allows Players To Play Music While Hunting On Android Devices

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 11:46 AM EST
Pokemon GO now lets Android users play music while hunting

Pokemon GO now lets Android users play music while hunting(Photo : Flickr/Paintimpact)

Now Pokemon GO players on Android devices will no more require bearing the game's theme or an eerie silence while playing the game. Niantic Labs has just rolled out the latest 0.55.0 patch for the title which allows players to listen to their favorite songs and tunes while hunting for Pokemon. Though official patch notes don't surface any sort of information about this new take. But players will witness this change as soon as they install this update.

According to Slashgear, previously Android users were not allowed to play any other applications or tune into the music player while playing Pokemon GO. For instance, if a player began to play music before turning on the game. Then as soon as starting Pokemon GO the song used to automatically stop playing.

Now this newly launched update allows players to listen to their most liked chartbusters while enjoying the game simultaneously. However, this feature was rolled back by Niantic Labs for iOS platforms quite before with Pokemon GO version 1.23.x. Now players of Android platform will be able to avail the same attribute with this new patch.

As per a report by PhoneArena, this issue was not wholly caused by Niantic Lab. Android users' inability to play music while playing Pokemon GO was due to a bug solely generated by Unity 3D game engine. The bug made Pokemon theme song the only music one can enjoy while playing the game.  

Unity Technologies, however, released a bug fix for the same issue a few weeks back. Niantic Labs managed to integrate the fix alongside this patch and thereby roll out the feature now. It is true that with the help of this patch 0.55.0 Android users can play their liked songs while playing the game. But they can't listen to the music in full sound while hunting for Pokemon. 

As per sources, this has been done to satisfy the balance of in-game sounds and music player's running simultaneously. This will also not harm the ears of the players. 

SEE ALSO

'Call of Duty 2017' May Offer 'Second To Second Experience' With New Maps And Elements

'Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag' Now Available For iOS And Android Users In Western Nations

Xbox One To Stop Simultaneous TV Streaming And Gameplay By Sacrificing Snap Mode

New Trailer Coming Up For Mass Effects: Andromeda

Pokemon GO Latest News: New Update Launching Soon With Loads Of Evolution And Contents

TagsPokemon GO news, Niantic Labs, Pokemon go gen 2 update, Pokemon Go Music play update 0.55.0, Pokemon GO new patch

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Drake Madonna Madonna Fling

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

making a murder season 2 new evidence Snapchat Mask

Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers

Steve Kerr Says Immigration Ban Is Against Principles – 'We Could Be Breeding Anger And Terror'

Steve Kerr speaks his mind regarding the recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump about banning entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim countries.
Utah Jazz v New York Knicks

NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics Plus Enes Kanter Injury
Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Accused of Illegal Doings During The Jack-DeGale Fight In New York City
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline
UFC 182: Jones v Cormier

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Rematch Postponed to April 2017: Cormier to Defend Light Heavyweight Title?
NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19,2016

NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James, Cavs Need Help Fast

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics