Pokemon GO Now Allows Players To Play Music While Hunting On Android Devices

Now Pokemon GO players on Android devices will no more require bearing the game's theme or an eerie silence while playing the game. Niantic Labs has just rolled out the latest 0.55.0 patch for the title which allows players to listen to their favorite songs and tunes while hunting for Pokemon. Though official patch notes don't surface any sort of information about this new take. But players will witness this change as soon as they install this update.

According to Slashgear, previously Android users were not allowed to play any other applications or tune into the music player while playing Pokemon GO. For instance, if a player began to play music before turning on the game. Then as soon as starting Pokemon GO the song used to automatically stop playing.

Now this newly launched update allows players to listen to their most liked chartbusters while enjoying the game simultaneously. However, this feature was rolled back by Niantic Labs for iOS platforms quite before with Pokemon GO version 1.23.x. Now players of Android platform will be able to avail the same attribute with this new patch.

Advertisement

As per a report by PhoneArena, this issue was not wholly caused by Niantic Lab. Android users' inability to play music while playing Pokemon GO was due to a bug solely generated by Unity 3D game engine. The bug made Pokemon theme song the only music one can enjoy while playing the game.

Unity Technologies, however, released a bug fix for the same issue a few weeks back. Niantic Labs managed to integrate the fix alongside this patch and thereby roll out the feature now. It is true that with the help of this patch 0.55.0 Android users can play their liked songs while playing the game. But they can't listen to the music in full sound while hunting for Pokemon.

As per sources, this has been done to satisfy the balance of in-game sounds and music player's running simultaneously. This will also not harm the ears of the players.