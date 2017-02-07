Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed

Reports suggest Madonna made an unexpected appearance at Coachella Music Festival amid the rapper's headlining performance in 2015 - turning up the warmth by kissing him until he flinched. As per reports, both of them knew it wouldn't keep going forever, however, they two were single at the time.

As indicated by another report in TheSun, the combine snared in the wake of locking lips in front of an audience, vowing to keep the entire thing a mystery. They were not at all willing to reveal a bit of the mystery but had a smile on their face that kind of had a sign. As per one of the source revealed to the production in Madge's hover that Everybody in Madonna's circle was absolutely mindful there was a short toss between Madonna and Drake in 2015. Reports suggest that there was certainly a huge fascination with them and had a fabulous time together yet kept it entirely the mystery. Neither of them ever plan to reveal it.

In the wake of locking lips amid Coachella, Drake guaranteed fans that he was absolutely into playing tonsil hockey with Madonna, tweeting his feelings about the kiss and how it made him feel to be with Queen Madonna. He also expressed that he will be on Cloud 9 forever.

In the interim, the 30-year-old's association with Jennifer Lopez, 47, has been warming up - yet not without its obstructions in the road reports, Celebritymad. As Radar solely uncovered, the "Jenny From The Block" singer has requested her new boy toy to lose the flab or it might cost losing her.

Further reports say Jen's last man was a six-pack-stacked artist while Drake's absolutely unwilling to practice and it appears. She's disclosed to him that he should be fit as a fiddle to show up on her arm.