Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 | Updated at 2:21 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 07, 2017 01:10 PM EST
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3(Photo : (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella))

Reports suggest Madonna made an unexpected appearance at Coachella Music Festival amid the rapper's headlining performance in 2015 - turning up the warmth by kissing him until he flinched. As per reports, both of them knew it wouldn't keep going forever, however, they two were single at the time.  

As indicated by another report in TheSun, the combine snared in the wake of locking lips in front of an audience, vowing to keep the entire thing a mystery. They were not at all willing to reveal a bit of the mystery but had a smile on their face that kind of had a sign. As per one of the source revealed to the production in Madge's hover that Everybody in Madonna's circle was absolutely mindful there was a short toss between Madonna and Drake in 2015. Reports suggest that there was certainly a huge fascination with them and had a fabulous time together yet kept it entirely the mystery. Neither of them ever plan to reveal it.

In the wake of locking lips amid Coachella, Drake guaranteed fans that he was absolutely into playing tonsil hockey with Madonna, tweeting his feelings about the kiss and how it made him feel to be with Queen Madonna. He also expressed that he will be on Cloud 9 forever.

In the interim, the 30-year-old's association with Jennifer Lopez, 47, has been warming up - yet not without its obstructions in the road reports, CelebritymadAs Radar solely uncovered, the "Jenny From The Block" singer has requested her new boy toy to lose the flab or it might cost losing her.

Further reports say Jen's last man was a six-pack-stacked artist while Drake's absolutely unwilling to practice and it appears. She's disclosed to him that he should be fit as a fiddle to show up on her arm.

 

 

SEE ALSO

NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics Plus Enes Kanter Injury

Pop Sensation Rihanna Two Singles Received Platinum Certificates From RIAT

These Xiaomi Smartphones To Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances

TagsDrake Affair, Madonna Affair, Drake Fling, Madonna Fling, Drake Madonna

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Bomb Attack stonehenge

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Netflix hidden channels Netflix Categories

Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Show

Kobe Bryant’s high school basketball jersey as well as other memorabilia was stolen from his shrine at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia; jersey has little value because it’s only a replica.

Kobe Bryant's jersey and HS basketball memorabilia were stolen from their case in his alma mater in Pennsylvania. Sources say that there was very little value in the stolen items and the jersey was in fact a replica.
NBA News: Spurs To Begin Annual Rodeo Road Trip; Some Facts to know about the Spurs' Tradition

NBA News: Spurs To Begin Annual Rodeo Road Trip; Some Facts to know about the Spurs' Tradition
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Proud Wife Gisele Bundchen Gets Overwhelmed after Tom Brady's Nail-Biting Super Bowl Win Between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons
UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 Fight Coming Soon; Floyd Mayweather, Diaz Insults UFC Champ
T-Mobile Club Magenta Featuring Major Lazer Sound System Powered By Pandora

T-Mobile Super Bowl Three Minutes Ad Features Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski
NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Airbnb Super Bowl Commercial Refers Trump's Travel Ban Issues

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics