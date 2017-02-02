Google take over Apple's Position as World's Most Valuable Brand, Lego as the World's Most Powerful Brand of 2017

As indicated by an annual study of the planet's leading brands, Google has taken Apple's position as the world's most significant brand in an annual ranking for the first time. Apple's fall in the Brand Financial Global 500 ranking for five years at the top comes as the review guarantees its value dropped 27 percent to $107.1 billion for past 2016, while Google rose by 24 percent to $109.5 billion.

According to The Telegraph, David Haigh, the CEO of Brand Finance, said that there likely 50 or 60 analysts that take after Apple. What drives on their valuation is consensus and it is reflecting what the market says and the market consensus is that the possibilities of the future turnover are more terrible than they were last year. David Haigh, Brand Finance chief executive said, Apple has striving so hard to keep up its technological advantage.

Lego has additionally replaced Disney as the most powerful brand in the world, as indicated by the ranking. Mirror added that Lego has been supported by The Lego Batman Movie, while computerized advancements such as its new Lego Life social network have expanded it to a greater extent of a shared interest, Disney's position was hurt by the fact most of its greatest movies last year are the work of substitute brands, like Star Wars: Rogue One, which was delivered by Lucasfilm, and Finding Dory, which was created by Pixar.

Meanwhile, Brand Finance said, Visa and MasterCard's image value developed by 81 percent and 58 percent individually in 2016 as their core markets kept on moving towards a cashless society. Worldwide fast food outlets McDonald's, KFC, and Domino's Pizza keep on dropping down the rankings of the world's most valuable brands, with McDonald's falling from the 12th and 16th as it keeps on being hit by the associations with unhealthy eating.