LG G6 New Image Leaks And Shows Dual Rear Camera With Black Glossy Finishing

Alongside all other range of upcoming smartphones, one incredible handset which witnessed an ample number of speculations is LG's upcoming stunner G6. The masterpiece is said to be revealed officially at Mobile World Congress 2017. It has already seen numerous rumors about its specs, looks, and features. A new insight has recently revealed a picture of its back panel which reflects a black glossy finishing.

According to Business Insider, the leaked snap of the upcoming handset revealed much about the backside of it.The most notable part of the insight is that the news which was widely talked about LG G6 seems to be real indeed. The picture reflects dual rear snappers alongside a led lamp in the top center point of the handset. Below the lamp, there is also another hole witnessed at the back panel of the same. Most likely the hole implies the position of the fingerprint sensor. Few other potential sources have hinted that this picture might of a higher-end variant of LG G6 with a glittering black panel and this model will be released as a limited edition copy of the handset. This is most likely to be LG's answer to Apple's Jet black version of iPhone 7.

As per a report by GSMArena, LG's benchmarking about the handset shows various top-end trademark applications for G6 such as LG G6 Compact, G6 Lite. The South Korean tech giant also filed for several other names in this applications lineup: G6 Hybrid, G6 Fit, G6 Sense, G6 Young, G6 Forte, G6 Prix. The smartphone is indicated to sport 5.7-inch front display panel. Although, there are no specific and reliable insights revealed about its camera specifications and capacity till now.

Advertisement

LG G6 is said to come with 6GB of RAM alongside a removable battery. The battery will be equipped with Quick Charge 4.0 The smartphone is hinted to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor. LG G6 will be available in the market shortly after its official launch in MWC 2017, as per reports.