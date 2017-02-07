Google Nexus 7 May Turn Out To Be A Potential Rival To Apple iPad Pro 2

Google has widely witnessed speculations for its rumored Nexus 7. But till now there aren't any insights or news revealed from any official sources about its release. However, some insiders recently indicated that Google is preparing some extremely advanced device in terms of hardware and software specifications which will be the company's trump card to replace Apple's much-admired iPad Pro 2. With this, a confusion that has started growing among tech fans is whether Google planning to encode it a Nexus 7 or it will be a named as the new variant of Pixel keeping in mind the success of the brand name.

Google announced its first ever smartphone with the brand name of Pixel earlier last year. After the official release, Pixel range of handsets also saw a great height of sales as well due to its extensive ease of handling and advanced features. It was earlier thought by many potential sources that Google will equip its upcoming Andromeda OS in its next device, which is thought to be named as Nexus 7.

But, according to Android Authority, the company may be going up with Android Nougat only for this. Although, Android Nougat has already evolved many new features alongside it. The most notable among these is perhaps the Day Dream compatibility and the innovative Virtual Reality mechanism.

As per sources, the said device will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 820 processor. As for memory specifications, it is hinted to come with 4 GB of RAM. Till now no sources have been able to extract any insights about its camera specs.

As per a report by Gigjets, Google might be naming the device as Nexus 7 due to the immense popularity and the global remark of Nexus title. Additionally, the device is said to be sporting an internal storage zone which would have the expandability up to 2TB. This was reported by the reputed tech insider and tipster Evan Blass.

Google hasn't disclosed any information about the device's official release date, availability and price index. However, Nexus 7 is still in talks and the reality seems to be far away from its actual happening.