MWC 2017: Know What To See In This Year's Biggest Smartphone Fair

Mobile World Congress is remarked as a big opportunity for smartphone makers. Each year, major mobile manufacturers from all around gather in this elegant event to tease and showcase their new and upcoming handsets. The occasion actual takes place in Barcelona and there is no difference in the venue for this year as well. MWC 2017 is reported to be one of the biggest tech innovation fairs ever after CES 2017.

According to Mirror, most reputed smartphone makers are expected to reveal their best class new models and upcoming masterpieces in MWC 2017. This year Mobile World Congress will begin from February 27, 2017, and will conclude on March 2, 2017.However, major brands will begin officially unveiling their handsets from February 26, as per insights.

Beginning with Samsung, the south Korena tech giant has already confirmed not to evolve Galaxy S8 in the event, but it might tease the same as many potential sources are hinting for a short video clip to be released on the same date. The company has already revealed Press invitation for MWC 2017, which clearly indicates that it will mark the event with the official debut of Galaxy Tab S3.

As per a report by Pocketlint, LG is expected to uncover its new stunner: G6 on this occasion. Whereas, Huawei has delivered Press Invite indicating the official unveiling of a "flagship device" on February 26. This device is most likely Huawei' forthcoming successor of P9 range, codenamed as P10. Nokia has already hinted to make the announcement of its biggest and best device ever, which is possibly a new tablet powered by Android Nougat having an 18.4-inch screen.

TCL-owned Blackberry is also expected to uncover a new handset, currently dubbed as DTEK70. Sony is reported to unveil a lot of 5 brand new smartphones in this event, including a probable update of Xperia X. Lenovo-owned Motorola is also said to reveal something new as it stretched to showcase its latest innovation in its invitation card. This can be Moto G5 as well. Also renowned brands like HTC, ZTE etc.are expected to launch their flagships as well.