Can OnePlus 5 Truly Beat The iPhone 7? Features Powerhouse Specs: 4K Display & Budget Friendly Price

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 | Updated at 1:48 PM ET

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 01:08 PM EST
The OnePlus 5 is definitely one of the most anticipated smartphones in 2017. Recent reports have suggested that it will be released during the second half of the year. However, it has recently been speculated that the Chinese tech company will allegedly launch their flagship device in April instead.

Projected release date

According to GrouvyToday, the OnePlus 5 was primarily slated for release in either May or June 2017 as previous reports have claimed. However, new reports say that the company is preparing for an April launch instead.

About the OnePlus 5

The latest rumors about the OnePlus 5 is that it will be featuring a Quad HD display to go along with a powerful rear camera. It will also come with an 8GB RAM and a whopping 256 GB external storage via a microSD card.

This implies that the OnePlus 5 will be nothing short of remarkable, considering that the OnePlus 5 has been heavily dubbed as an iPhone 7 killer. Other than the ones mentioned, the OnePlus 5 will also be boasting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is an upgrade from the previous OnePlus 3's Snapdragon 820.

The OnePlus 5 will also come with a 5.5-inch, possibly curved and 4K display.

Other notable specs

According to TrustedReviews, the OnePlus 5 will also be including Dash Charge capabilities and up to 126GB of internal memory. Price-wise, it is still unknown as of the moment but according to the company's previous releases, the OnePlus 5 is speculated to be priced at roughly $400 USD.

About OnePlus 3 Plus

In other news, it has also been speculated that OnePlus might possibly be launching a OnePlus 3 Plus, which is a bigger version of the OnePlus 3, featuring a Snapdragon 821 chipset and a 6GB RAM. Both of these smartphones are expected to be launched in April 2017.

 

 

