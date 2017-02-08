Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X First Ever Snap Leaks; The Phablet To Release Today

Xiaomi has turned out to be one of the best admired mobile makers throughout the world during these days. A number of devices have been able to stick with users' expectations. Recently, the company witnessed an ample amount of speculations and rumors for its upcoming phablet: Redmi Note 4X. This piece of technology is supposed to be regarded as the next installment of Redmi Note 4. As per an insight, the first ever snaps of the phablet were surfaced recently just a day before its official release.

According to GSMArena, the image that has been hinted to be the first ever picture of Redmi Note 4X showcases the back panel of the exclusive phablet. It seems like Note 4X follows the same pattern of its one year earlier released predecessor Xiaomi Note 4. The source has also stated that Redmi will be officially evolving this incredible phablet by today only. Redmi Xiaomi Note 4X is said to boast a tremendous set of specifications as well. Primarily, it is hinted to come in two color variants only, as evident in the picture.

As per a report by Phandroid, the snap shows a pictorial representation of a green model and a slick black edition, which indicates that initially, the phablet will be mostly available in these two color options. Although, it is still not clear whether Xiaomi will launch this phablet in other colors as well. Xiaomi Note 4X is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor. However, this chipset may be only seen its international variants. The Chinese editions of the same phablet are reported boasting MediaTek Helio X20 processor.

Advertisement

As for the memory specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is rumored come with 4GB of RAM alongside an internal storage area of about 64 GB. Xiaomi is expected to reveal it anytime by the end of today