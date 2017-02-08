Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 | Updated at 1:13 PM ET

Apple May Start Making iPhone 8 Much Before Its Schedule

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 01:18 PM EST
Apple is thought to be more secretive with its upcoming masterpiece iPhone 8. Though this next handset has already turned into a subject of high-level speculations. Apple is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of iPhone lineup this year. The company is said to bring significant updates to its next installment of iPhone. The tech giant is also reported to start manufacturing of this top-end handset way ahead of its previously scheduled launch.

According to Gadget 360, Apple is planning to move out of the box for the first time. It has an unwritten pattern to not to reveal much about its upcoming flagships before the launch timeline. Apple is reported to start its supply chain as early as June this year. The tech major is also said to cover up the maximum parts of its manufacturing task for iPhone 8 in its Indian holdings only. John Donovan and Steve Mullane from BlueFin Research Partners also confirmed these indications as well.

As per a report by The Next Web, the company is expected to boost radical changes in iPhone 8. The smartphone is rumored to sport some brilliant extensions in terms of its specifications and design. Apple's next-gen masterpiece is slated to come in an all-glass design with a stainless steel frame as well as an all-new OLED display. The smartphone giant is also said to take up external measures to update its battery specifications to ensure a flawless battery life throughout its runtime.

Although, Apple is said to work on the memory specification of the handset as well to ensure more space for the apps. The upper panel is said to be slick and glossy. The front end is reported to sport an edge to edge display alongside full HD resolution reflection. All and all, Apple is said to set a trademark with its iPhone 8. 

