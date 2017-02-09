Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017 | Updated at 6:49 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Samsung May Flaunt A Brand New Foldable Smartphone at MWC 2017

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 04:56 AM EST
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016(Photo : Getty images/Alex Wong/Staff)

The traces and insights of a foldable smartphone were coming through from the house of Samsung for a long time now. But this was under the shadow as there existed no reliable inputs surfaced on the concept before. However, if the latest indications have some measures to go by, then the concept is not so far to be seen in reality and Samsung may also tease it in the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017.

According to GSMArena, the new rumor reflects that the South Korean tech giant may be up with the patent for its next foldable masterpiece. Moreover, many insiders also hinted that Samsung may have a plan to showcase this in the occasion of MWC 2017 only. Although, it is still not clear whether the company is only going to reveal the original handset or a dummy edition of the same in the event. Reports suggest that Samsung will only be revealing a prototype of its new foldable stunner.

As per a report by Phandroid, the company may not bring this in public. Currently, the concept may be only revealed to its global partners privately. Therefore, viewers may not see this physically at the event. Although, this is not yet confirmed by any sources. A few experts are also stressing on the chances of a limited public viewing of the same as this may prove to be the trump card for Samsung to know about the mass experience and review of the handset. Some insiders are even assuming that this foldable device will be the great resource for Samsung to compliment the official launch of Galaxy Tab S3, which is scheduled to reveal    

With these insights of the upcoming smartphone, questions have also been raised about the handset's specifications and features. Although, potential sources have not been able to gain knowledge about any specimens despite the only fact that it will have a foldable design. Now, the only way left to know more about this is to rely on the official sources.

SEE ALSO

Apple May Start Making iPhone 8 Much Before Its Schedule

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X First Ever Snap Leaks; The Phablet To Release Today

MWC 2017: Know What To See In This Year's Biggest Smartphone Fair

Google Nexus 7 May Turn Out To Be A Potential Rival To Apple iPad Pro 2

LG G6 New Image Leaks And Shows Dual Rear Camera With Black Glossy Finishing

TagsMobile World Congress 2017, Samsung Mobiles, samsung foldable phone, Galaxy Tab S3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 release date

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Tom Hiddleston Taylor Swift breakup Tom Hiddleston Taylor Swift relationship

UFC 200 - Weigh-in

Anderson Silva still interested in a matchup with Georges St-Pierre saying it is good for the sport; says he could have three or four more years in the sport but he would still be around for a fight.

Anderson Silva ready to fight Georges St-Pierre anytime; he says that the superfight would do good for the sport and for fans. Says he is up for retirement three to four years from now and hints that this fight should happen.
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

Michael Schumacher News: F1 Champion’s Family Hiding His Condition; Fans Told to 'Never Give Up'
Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?

Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?
NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season

NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season
Masai Ujiri

NBA News: Raptors Starting To Fall Apart, Need An Upgrade; New Team Overtaking No. 1 Spot In Rankings
NBA News: Zach LaVine's Injury Might Deal Huge Blow To His Future With Wolves

NBA News: Zach LaVine's Injury Might Deal Huge Blow To His Future With Wolves
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, John Cena and Other Matches

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics