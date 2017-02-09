Samsung May Flaunt A Brand New Foldable Smartphone at MWC 2017

The traces and insights of a foldable smartphone were coming through from the house of Samsung for a long time now. But this was under the shadow as there existed no reliable inputs surfaced on the concept before. However, if the latest indications have some measures to go by, then the concept is not so far to be seen in reality and Samsung may also tease it in the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017.

According to GSMArena, the new rumor reflects that the South Korean tech giant may be up with the patent for its next foldable masterpiece. Moreover, many insiders also hinted that Samsung may have a plan to showcase this in the occasion of MWC 2017 only. Although, it is still not clear whether the company is only going to reveal the original handset or a dummy edition of the same in the event. Reports suggest that Samsung will only be revealing a prototype of its new foldable stunner.

As per a report by Phandroid, the company may not bring this in public. Currently, the concept may be only revealed to its global partners privately. Therefore, viewers may not see this physically at the event. Although, this is not yet confirmed by any sources. A few experts are also stressing on the chances of a limited public viewing of the same as this may prove to be the trump card for Samsung to know about the mass experience and review of the handset. Some insiders are even assuming that this foldable device will be the great resource for Samsung to compliment the official launch of Galaxy Tab S3, which is scheduled to reveal

With these insights of the upcoming smartphone, questions have also been raised about the handset's specifications and features. Although, potential sources have not been able to gain knowledge about any specimens despite the only fact that it will have a foldable design. Now, the only way left to know more about this is to rely on the official sources.