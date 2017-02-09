Google Launches Android Wear 2.0 Update With Artificial Intelligence

Google has already gained much appreciation from all around for its Android-based gear operating system. The tech giant now rolls out first ever update to its Android wear OS after an interval of about 3 years. Since its revelation in 2017, the software has not witnessed any major updates till date. Google just revealed Android Wear 2.0 OS update which will allow users to take the advantage of artificial intelligence.

According to The Sun, the Android wear 2.0 OS will include Google Assistant, Google's latest artificial intelligence driven agent which can sense the workforce and implement various measures as per the need of any situation. This would surely make things easier for the users of Android wears. The Chief Engineer of Android Wears David Singleton expressed his wide expectations alongside the official release of this supreme update. He also said, “While traditional watches tell the time, Android Wear watches make the most of your time.”

As per a report by Tech Crunch, Google has also named the first device lineups which will be getting the update as prior participants. These are the LG Watch Style and Watch Sport. The update is said to be implemented by the upcoming week. However, experts are also expecting now to see the Android Wear 2.0 on other Android OS based wears and gears as well. Some insiders have even regarded this step as an effort by Google to stand tall against its most relevant rival Apple, which has also managed to claim much attention with its Apple Watch.

The AI-driven Google Assistant and smart replies will enable users of Android Wears to trace their daily activities, to know their total time of being online on daily basis. It is also expected to support them by notifying important news, weather reports, travel updates, traffic conditions while on road and many other sorts of stuff as well.