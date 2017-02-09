‘Fifty Shades Darker’ News: 7 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets That Will Blow Everyone’s Mind Away

Fans won't be waiting long for the return of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele with the "Fifty Shades Darker" movie set to hit theaters in time for Valentine's Day.

But before heading for the cinema, check out these seven huge secrets from behind the scenes and set of the movie, according to USA Today. From major sex-scene editing to the plush Red Room and special news about extra sex scenes on DVD, the filming seems as interesting as the movie itself.

1. Sexier Red Room

When director James Foley decided to take the helm of "Fifty Shades Darker" and next in line "Fifty Shades Freed", he thought of revamping both Christian's apartment and the famous Red Room. Foley stated that the BDSM inspired Red Room has been redecorated to make it more plush, inviting and sensuous.

Also Christian's wall colors and carpet have undergone a change in "Fifty Shades Darker". The staircase in his apartment is now apparently translucent.

2. The "Working Girl" Tribute

As per Us Weekly, the Dakota Johnson recently revealed that she has paid tribute to mom Melanie Griffith in the "Fifty Shades Darker." The actress stated that there is a moment in the movie that will definitely surprise her mother.

An iconic line has been borrowed from Griffith's 1988 film "Working Girl" for Ana's dialogue in "Fifty Shades Darker". The line is "I don't expect you to fetch me coffee unless you're getting some for yourself."

3. A Tanned, Muscular Christian Grey

Jamie Dornan has prepared for his role in "Fifty Shades Darker" by getting more tanned and more muscular with a sexy scruff. The actor admitted that he felt naked and exposed with a shaved face.

4. Push-Ups To Shoot Erotic Scenes

Pushups became the new thing for Jamie and Dakota to break the awkward tension while filming erotic scenes. That and a touch of humor provided by the actress made it easier to go through "Fifty Shades Darker."

5. Pool Table Sex Scene Got Snipped

Fans may find this a little disappointing but a major sex scene got snipped out from the movie during the editing process. Although there are more sex scenes in "Fifty Shades Darker" than its predecessor, but a pool table sex scene witnessed the scissors that took about a week to shoot.

Dakota Johnson teased the fans by stating the pool table sequence might be available for DVD, maybe. Now that's something every "Fifty Shades Darker" fan will look forward to.

6. The Sun May Not Come Up Again

The actors recall a funny set story where they spent the last day of shoot chasing the sun. The sunrise took forever to happen and everyone got anxious about how much longer will it take to wrap up the shoot of "Fifty Shades Darker".

7. Mustard Colored Hair

Dakota has experienced bad hair day in the form of a hideous looking mustard colored hair due to a salon screw-up. The actress had been wearing extensions for the entire "Fifty Shades Darker" filming.