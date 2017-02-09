Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017 | Updated at 11:03 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ News: 7 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets That Will Blow Everyone’s Mind Away

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 10:51 AM EST
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Fifty Shades Darker' - Arrivals

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Fifty Shades Darker' - Arrivals(Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Fans won't be waiting long for the return of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele with the "Fifty Shades Darker" movie set to hit theaters in time for Valentine's Day.

But before heading for the cinema, check out these seven huge secrets from behind the scenes and set of the movie, according to USA Today. From major sex-scene editing to the plush Red Room and special news about extra sex scenes on DVD, the filming seems as interesting as the movie itself.

1. Sexier Red Room

When director James Foley decided to take the helm of "Fifty Shades Darker" and next in line "Fifty Shades Freed", he thought of revamping both Christian's apartment and the famous Red Room. Foley stated that the BDSM inspired Red Room has been redecorated to make it more plush, inviting and sensuous.

Also Christian's wall colors and carpet have undergone a change in "Fifty Shades Darker". The staircase in his apartment is now apparently translucent.

2. The "Working Girl" Tribute

As per Us Weekly, the Dakota Johnson recently revealed that she has paid tribute to mom Melanie Griffith in the "Fifty Shades Darker." The actress stated that there is a moment in the movie that will definitely surprise her mother.

An iconic line has been borrowed from Griffith's 1988 film "Working Girl" for Ana's dialogue in "Fifty Shades Darker". The line is "I don't expect you to fetch me coffee unless you're getting some for yourself."

3.  A Tanned, Muscular Christian Grey

Jamie Dornan has prepared for his role in "Fifty Shades Darker" by getting more tanned and more muscular with a sexy scruff. The actor admitted that he felt naked and exposed with a shaved face.

4. Push-Ups To Shoot Erotic Scenes

Pushups became the new thing for Jamie and Dakota to break the awkward tension while filming erotic scenes. That and a touch of humor provided by the actress made it easier to go through "Fifty Shades Darker."

5. Pool Table Sex Scene Got Snipped

Fans may find this a little disappointing but a major sex scene got snipped out from the movie during the editing process. Although there are more sex scenes in "Fifty Shades Darker" than its predecessor, but a pool table sex scene witnessed the scissors that took about a week to shoot.

Dakota Johnson teased the fans by stating the pool table sequence might be available for DVD, maybe. Now that's something every "Fifty Shades Darker" fan will look forward to.

6. The Sun May Not Come Up Again

The actors recall a funny set story where they spent the last day of shoot chasing the sun. The sunrise took forever to happen and everyone got anxious about how much longer will it take to wrap up the shoot of "Fifty Shades Darker".

7. Mustard Colored Hair

Dakota has experienced bad hair day in the form of a hideous looking mustard colored hair due to a salon screw-up. The actress had been wearing extensions for the entire "Fifty Shades Darker" filming. 

SEE ALSO

'Fifty Shades Darker' Update: Whiskey Helped Dakota Johnson To Film The Sex Scenes

Taylor Swift-Zayn Malik Sultry ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Music Video Is Out; Swift Buys Samuel Goldwyn’s Mansion

‘Fifty Shades Darker’: Jamie Dornan Visits S&M Club, Actor Empathize With Fans Who Snubs The Franchisee

Zayn Malik Film's 'Fifty Shades Darker' Music Video In Rain: Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid Rumored To Be In The Video

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017" 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

TagsFifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades Freed, Christian Grey, Anastasia Steele, Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

nuclear explosion Dead Sea

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed

Reports of a fling between Madonna and Drake before the awkward kiss at the Coachella Music Festival have surfaced.
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]
Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller
BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics