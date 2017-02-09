US Government May Ask For Social Media Passwords To Those Coming From Abroad

The United States is getting ready to impose higher measures in the encounters of immigration and overseas tourism. The first superlative step in this context may become official very soon. As per various potential sources, upcoming visitors to the US now may have to reveal their social media passwords at the immigration section of the Airport. This rule may be applicable soon at the international borders of the country as stated by Homeland Security secretary John Kelly.

According to The Next Web, this move is one of the few regulations which have been considered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of the United States in order tighten the security and debar doubtful visa holder to enter the country. This code is reported to be more imposable on those who are coming from the seven Muslim major states on which Donald Trump has planned to impart band orders due to their recognization as high-risk points for the US. These are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen.

However, as per a report by TechCrunch, this proposed regulation is still under consideration. Although, Kelly hinted that this code might come in reality very soon. About the imposition point of this rule, he stated top the committee "We want to get on their social media, with passwords: What do you do, what do you say? If they don't want to cooperate then you don't come in," Immigration experts are also indicating that this measure may be imposed very soon as a part of Trump's order to DHS to implement a "uniform screening standard and procedure" which would be applicable to anyone seeking to immigrate to the United States.

Although, questions have been raised about Non-immigration visas. It is still not clear whether those who hold the traveler's visa have to reveal their social media password or not. However, this query may be answered as soon as the regulation comes into force.