‘The Vampire Diaries’ Stars Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder Clear Jealousy Rumors With This Photo

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 06:43 PM EST
The 40th Annual People's Choice Awards - Show

The 40th Annual People's Choice Awards - Show(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder redefined break up goals after the actress joined her “The Vampire Diaries” co-star and his wife Nikki Reed for dinner. To mark the occasion, Dobrev goofed in front of the camera with her ex and his wife then posted the photo on her social media account. The actress also took the chance to clear up jealousy rumors that had put the three in an awkward position for all these years.

“Here’s to putting an end to all those fake stories of on-set jealousy, betrayal, made-up friendships lost, and women hating women,” wrote Dobrev in a very passionate message on Instagram, reported PEOPLE. The 28-year-old actress scorned irresponsible media outlets for proliferating baseless and click-bait rumors just to sell news notwithstanding the negative impacts. Feeling the end to end such kind of narrative, the “The Vampire Diaries” alum asked for a more responsible manner of reporting.

It can be recalled that Dobrev and Somerhalder dated while working on “The Vampire Diaries” until they called it quits in 2013. Somerhalder, then, moved on with the “Twilight” alum Reed whom he tied a knot with in 2015 after dating for merely a year. The same year, Dobrev departed from the teen vampire drama which sparked rumors that the “TVD” co-stars turned ex-lovers were not sailing well.

Meanwhile, Dobrev is set to return for the finale episode of “The Vampire Diaries” Season 8 that will air on March 10. After a brief moment of celebration for her return, the fans were devastated by the impending departure of the show considering its continual success. Former stars Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan), David Anders (John Gilbert), and Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert) will also come back for the finale, reported MTV.

Down on its twelfth episode, Dobrev penned a farewell message earlier this week for to the continuous support of the fans on “The Vampire Diaries.” The actress also confirmed that the finale is happy one so stay tuned for more exciting updates if the Episode 16 will indeed be epic.

