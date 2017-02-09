Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tom Hiddleston Addresses Taylor Swift Split: ‘It Takes Work’ PlusThat ‘I Heart TS’ Shirt

Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles - Night 1

Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles - Night 1(Photo : Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Aside from being famous for her music, Taylor Swift has become notorious for her string of love affairs, with Tom Hiddleston as the latest beau. While fans wait for a song that might contain clues of their break-up, the “Thor: Ragnarok” star spilled details about the short-lived romance. The 35-year-old actor also addressed speculations on whether the relationship was a mere publicity stunt, and why he was wearing that “I heart T.S.” shirt.

"Taylor [Swift] is an amazing woman,” Hiddleston said to GQ US when he graced the cover photo of the magazine last month. Although the two never discussed why they called it quits, Hiddleston spoke adorably of the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer. “I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible,” Hiddleston gushed.

On the other hand, Hiddleston revealed that the media attention was partly a reason on why they broke up. The media attention was just too much for them to handle and, as Hiddleston put it, “a relationship in the limelight takes work.” An example of such is the much-talked out “I heart T.S.” shirt that he was seen wearing on Swift’s famous July 4 party.

Hiddleston claimed that he only wore the shirt for necessity as he hurt his back and he needed to wear something to protect the graze. Incidentally, that shirt which all of Swift’s friend owned was the only available shirt at the time, which all of them thought was funny.

Hiddleston is then frustrated that the outfit received so much attention, further claiming that the photos shared online were taken without consent with no context. Daily Mail, however, noted that photos of the party were proudly shared by Swift’s friends on their respective social media accounts.

Hiddleston also denied that the three-month Hiddleswift romance was for show, “Of course it was real,” he affirmed and claimed it was a normal relationship. Just a few weeks after Swift broke up with Calvin Harris, the two was pictured together being cozy on a beach. Although there were reports that the relationship was getting serious, Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift broke up in September.

