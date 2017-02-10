Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017 | Updated at 5:44 AM ET

Selena Gomez Relates With '13 Reasons Why': I've Exprienced That, Hating Social Media

Selena Gomez opened up about "13 Reasons Why" and why the upcoming Netflix series hit a very important part of her life. While she was on a hiatus for her worsening health, the singer-actress surprisingly served as the executive producer of the teenage drama.

The "13 Reasons Why" is based on Jay Asher's best-selling book that tackles depression and suicide, which the "Kill 'Em With Kindness" singer said resonated her life. "I was a mess just seeing it all come to life because I've experienced just that for sure," Selena admitted during a press event of the Netflix series, as per Entertainment Tonight.

In August last year, Selena took a career break as she was reportedly suffering from anxiety, panic attacks, and depression. PEOPLE reported that this was a result of Selena being diagnosed with lupus although Justin Bieber was often included in rumors as a reason.

 It can be recalled that the two had a very publicized fight after Selena commented on a photo of Bieber's new girlfriend. It resulted into a stone-throwing spree with cheating accusations that prompted Bieber to deactivate his social media account.

After a 90-day break, Selena revealed that she stayed away from her phone for whole three months which she characterized as the most rejuvenating feeling. While she remains to be the title-holder of the most followed personality on Instagram, Selena admitted she does not like social media.

On the same press conference, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum said that she cannot stand social media because people often lose track of what is real. As such, the "13 Reasons Why" became Selena's project to inculcate to people a brand new way of seeing the world.

The "13 Reasons Why" is scheduled to air on March 31, 2017, starring Katherine Langford as Hannah and Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen. Selena Gomez originally planned to star as the female lead but opt to work behind the camera as the executive producer. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

