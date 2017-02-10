Open Network Suggests Verizon and T-Mobiles Are In Virtual Bond For The Fastest Network In The US

Major mobile carriers of the US have had been in a long-term rivalry with their claims of network coverage and 4G connectivity for a long time now. However, there is a good news for the users who often get confused due to exclusive portrayals surfaced in their advertisements by these brands. Now, users will be able to choose the best network as per their very own convenience as Open Signal has just revealed its annual State of Mobile Networks report on the four major cell phone carriers namely, Verizon Wireless, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint in the United States.

According to Android Central, the survey was done on a wide range of 4G and 3G network users of the United States. Open Signal collected 4,599,231,167 data points for the purpose from 169,683 users that had the Open Signal app installed and running. In their final analysis, the company stated that Verizon has had developed their 4G network connectivity much alongside improving the speed as well to pull up with T-Mobiles, which was traditionally considered as the potential player in this category. However, for the 3G network comparison, T-Mobiles still holds the dominating position.

As per a report by Forbes, the study was actually done on Google Android majorly. Although, it should be noted in this context that the network carrier usage doesn't really depend upon handset's creator. The competitive data collected by Open Source suggests that all the four carriers have improved their strength in case of high-speed data usage.

Advertisement

T-Mobile has been standing in this stance with 86.6 percentage growth and Verizon depicted a growth rate of 88.2 percent when it is regarded to notify LTE network availability. Perhaps, the most remarkable hike in network development can be traced with Sprint which has grown from 69.9 percent in August 2016 to 76.8 percent in February 2017.