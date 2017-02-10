Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017

LG G6 Officially Teased As 'Less Artificial More Intelligence'

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 10:55 PM EST
Artificial Intelligence has turned into a vibrant piece of latest technological advancement which is able to attract many fans to its amazement. The recently revealed insight may be considered as the perfect catch to stimulate this craze among smartphone and gadget lovers. As per the latest indication derived from LG itself, the tech giant may be up for another addition to the race of AI driven handsets with its upcoming masterpiece G6.

According to Macrumors, the company just released a teaser snap of its upcoming installment indicating some sort of artificial intelligence structure or addition likely to be included with G6. The snap depicts a broader statement claiming "Less artificial. More intelligence." at the former part alongside another quotation "The next generation smartphone brought to you first by LG." at the later part. The indication made by this poster has generated a mixed impression about the company's plans among the tech specialists and experts. Some of them are saying that LG may be mastering Google Assitant or Amazon Alexa for its Al features. Whereas others are claiming that with G6, the company may be bringing up a brand new next gen attribute to the world of artificial intelligence.

However, as per a report by Gizbot, many potential sources previously stated that LG would be equipping Google's Al-based mechanism to its next handset. So, the question that has been arisen among many is whether it will be the first ever smartphone out of the Pixel lineup which will be featuring Google Assistant. No such indicative answers or claims have been made from the company's regarding this yet. But chances of LG to evolve Amazon's Alexa in G6 can also not be denied right now. It should be noted in this matter that just about a month ago LG rolled out Alexa addition tom its certain number of smart devices by embedding it into them at CES 2017.

So, all and all, there are numerous possibilities left with LG to innovate with its G6. It can be only confirmed as soon as the company reveals any certain official announcements about it.

