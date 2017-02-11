Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 09:09 PM EST
A special 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone is expected to be the ultimate iPhone of the year, and it'll come with a price tag to match very likely north of USD 1,000 according to sources with knowledge of Apple's plans.

According to Digit reports suggest on internet that Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone, so far dubbed the iPhone 8 will cost aroung 1,000 USD at the very least. Seeing that Apple's iPhone are usually priced higher in Indian than USA, this could mean that the Anniversary Edition iPhone will cost around Rs 1, 1,00,000 to Indian buyers or may be higher than that.

As per Engadget Apple is expected to debut an ultra high-end version of the iPhone with the next scheduled update. Tim Cook and company will likely roll out three new smartphones this year, the incremental iPhone 7S in 4.7-inches and 5.5-inches screen size, as well as slightly larger than before. However expensive 5.8-inches iPhone 8 will come with an edgeless OLED display and a few completely new feature.                                                                                                                                                   

While a regular array of hardware upgrades is expected to be present, the iPhone X should will come with a completely redesigned case.With all of this in store, it will not be a big surprise if Apple does price it extravagantly high. The company has a history of high pricing in the past with all of its products, and a special edition of iPhone X with edgeless OLED display seems to fit the bill for being priced at above $1,000.

MacRumors reports that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors that all three iPhones will come up with wireless charging capability. That would include a new 3D touch module for the iPhone 8, made to withstand the additional heat of wireless charging.

 

 

