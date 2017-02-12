Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, February 12, 2017

New Artificial Intelligence Driven Police Bodycams Will Make It Hard To Hide Crime Scenes

Feb 12, 2017
TASER's Marcus Womack Talks Axon Body Cameras and DEMs

TASER's Marcus Womack Talks Axon Body Cameras and DEMs

In various case, police department usually utilizes the available video footage as an essential evidence to whatever extent of possible seriousness. However, sometimes the speed and frequency of such videos turn out to be such blurry that the required points which may be applicable as an important proof seem to be hazy or unclear. Therefore, in such cases, it becomes difficult for the law enforcement authorities to identify certain objects or persons involved in the disputes or any serious crime.

Well, the latest development of technology has the answer for this trouble. Arizona-based entity Taser International is now claiming that they are on their way to implement such AI-driven extension which will make the identification task for Police officials much easier.

According to Forbes, the company along with its two companions, recently acquired tech specialist Dextro and another computer vision team formerly associated with Fossil Group, jointly making up such an AI driven development in camera vision with police body cams which would allow the law enforcement officials to identify most pointy and tiny details as well in a video evidence and thereby allowing them to track that person or thing dedicatedly throughout the clip in a real-time manner. The machine is said to be codenamed as 'Axon'.

So, this will definitely make it easier for the police department to solve most complicated cases in lesser time. As per a report by The Stack, the new AI-driven technique will sit alongside Taser's cloud storage service, Evidence.com. However, currently, the company has a rough total of 5.2 petabytes of video data stored on its present servers, which is frequently used by the law enforcement agencies.

Taser also claimed that this will be a major revolutionary update in the techniques of law enforcement. The company expects that it would save up to two-third of the utilized time by Police departments of major nations which the implement to examining video evidence of numerous cases and disputes.  

 

 

